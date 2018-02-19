M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC Joins LEGO Speed Champions

And now there’s two… Last week, Ford announced that its partnership with toy-maker LEGO would mark the introduction to the Speed Champions of the 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback
. This weekend, the carmaker’s M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC joined the pony in the world of bricks.
To be sold only in Europe for the time being, the new toy is made up of 203 pieces, that, when assembled, make one nearly square car: 6 cm (2 inches) high and wide, and 13 centimeters (5 inches) long.
The LEGO set for the Fiesta includes a choice of wheel trims, two interchangeable bonnets with miniature race-graphics and a driver minifigure with helmet and racing overalls. The mini-driver can be placed inside the car through the removable windscreen.
For the European market, the M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC will be priced at 14.5 euro. Sales of the new brick set will start on March 1.
“With two World Rally Championship titles and five rally victories in 2017, it’s hard to think of a more worthy addition to the LEGO Speed Champions range than the M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC car”,
said Mark Rushbrook, Ford global director of Motorsport.
“The LEGO Speed Champions series is a fun way to celebrate the success of Ford cars in motorsport. We hope it will inspire future generations of car designers, engineers, and rally drivers.”
LEGO’s Speed Champions line was born in 2015, after the Danish toy maker signed deals with automobile manufacturers Ferrari
, McLaren
and Porsche
to license their vehicles. There were seven models offered when the line was introduced.
For 2018, aside for the two Ford models, Speed of Champions will also feature the Ferrari 488 GT3 Scuderia Corsa, the Porsche 919 Hybrid, 911 RSR and 911 Turbo 3.0, as well as Ferrari's Ultimate Garage.
Ford presence in the LEGO Speed Champions lineup also includes for several years the Ford GT40 and new Ford GT racing cars.