New Ford GT Finally Delivered To First European Customers

There’s also the matter of extremely limited production. Until 2020, the Ford Motor Company and Multimatic will build 250 units of the GT per year, which isn’t exactly ideal considering that 6,506 people applied to purchase the original batch of 500 vehicles back in April 2016. This gets us to markets outside of North America, with a big emphasis on Europe.Better late than never, Ford announced with pomp and circumstance that the first GTs had been delivered to European customers. Jason Watt from Denmark is one of the 6,506 applicants from almost two years ago, and as you can tell from the photo gallery, his GT is finished in Gulf Oil livery.“My Ford GT is probably the world's fastest car that can park in disabled parking spaces ,” he said at the handover event in Copenhagen. You’ve heard that right; Jason is paralyzed from the chest down because of a motorcycle accident. To this effect, the twin-turbo V6-powered supercar was modified so that it can be hand-operated by Jason. In due time, a roof rack will further be fitted so that Mr. Watt can transport his wheelchair.The idea of being able to park the 647-horsepower Ford GT in disabled parking spaces boggles the mind, more so considering that top speed is rated at 216 mph (347 km/h). On that note, would you care to guess which is the speed limit on motorways in Denmark? 80 mph (130 km/h), which is 2.7 times down on what the GT is capable on full song.As a brief refresher, the second-generation GT is priced at $450,000, making it the most expensive road-going Ford ever offered. In terms of sheer output, the upcoming Shelby GT500 will overpower the GT with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 tuned to produce more than 700 horsepower