Ferrari 812 Superfast Becomes Superforte Thanks To Wheelsandmore

How did Wheelsandmore
squeeze that sort of suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the Prancing Horse’s fastest, most powerful grand tourer? First of all, the 6.5-liter V12 is allowed to breathe a little better thanks to a valve-based, X-pipe exhaust system with sport catalysts. Developed by Kline Innovation, the system can be optioned in Inconel 625 as compared to the standard stainless steel.
Going for stainless steel costs 9,655 euros according to the German tuner, with the Inconel
variant coming in at 15,545 euros. In addition to the exhaust, Wheelsandmore further sweetens the deal with not one, but two suspension kits for the 812 Superfast. The first, which drops the ride height by 30 millimeters, costs 1,007 euros. Going for the suspension kit with the hydraulic lift is a bit on the pricey side, the tuner charging 5,033 euros for the package.
Last, but certainly not least, Wheelsandmore is glad to beautify the 812 Superfast with a pair of 21-inch wheel wrapped in 275/30 and 325/30 or 335/25 tires. Be it the forged wheels with six spokes or the concave-face wheels with forked spokes, you’d better pony up 12,596 euros per set if you want your Ferrari 812 Superfast
to look this cool.
The successor of the F12berlinetta, as a brief refresher, is equipped with the largest engine in the F140 family. The lineage that started in 2002 with the 660-horsepower, 6.0-liter Enzo
will soon come to an end, but not in the way you might be thinking. According to none other than Sergio Marchionne, the successor of the 812 Superfast will continue to be powered by a naturally aspirated, high-revving V12 , but for a change, the powertrain will go hybrid.
Ferrari isn’t integrating hybrid technology in the V12 for the sake of fuel economy, though the 2021 ULEV legislation might have something to do with this transmutation. The end game, as it's case with the LaFerrari, is the added performance provided by the hybrid
part of the drivetrain.