Giant Peugeot Lion to Scare People Away at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Remember the 7,100-pound (3,200 kg) bronze Charging Bull sculpture that adorns the Bowling Green park in Manhattan’s Financial District? Well, forget all about that, as another animal-themed monster will take center stage at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show next month. Less heavy, true, and perhaps less impressive, but still a sight to see in a place where you expect mostly cars.
It is called simply the Peugeot Lion, and yes, it is a representation of the emblem that adorns every car the manufacturer rolls off assembly lines. It stands 4.8 meters tall (15.7 feet) and 12.5 meters long (41 feet). That’s more than twice the size of a human in height and nearly seven of them in length.

The 3D sculpture is part of Peugeot’s display at the Swiss event and is meant as a tool for the carmaker to draw some attention. Unfortunately for the French, since the Lion does look quite impressive, it might steal the spotlight from the recently unveiled, and otherwise remarkable 508 model.

Peugeot has not released any details about the materials used in the construction of the Lion, nor the technique used, other than the fact that is has been created by its design lab. And that it is supposed to “symbolize the pride, strength, and excellence of the brand and its 200+ year history.

"The designers have shaped an iconic, timeless design throughout this monumental Lion, with flowing, sculpted surfaces. Its spectacular dimensions emphasize the Lion's solid, powerful and unshakeable character,” said Gilles Vidal, Head of Design at Peugeot.

“Its posture, standing up, moving forwards determinedly but without aggression, conveys a serenity and a confidence in the future,"

Contrary to what we might be inclined to believe, Peugeot’s design lab is not all about designing cars. Aside from the Lion sculpture, they are also into clothing, electrically-assisted folding bicycles and parts of the Airbus H160 helicopter.
