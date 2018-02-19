2019 Peugeot 508 Photographed Uncamouflaged, Rear End Looks Like a Million Bucks

Following countless spy photos of near-production mules in more or less camouflage, the all-new 508
is edging closer to reality. The online debut is set for February 22, with the in-the-flesh premiere slated for March 6th at the 88th edition of the Geneva Motor Show.
The question is, are sedans still relevant in the day and age of the crossover and sport utility vehicle? For Groupe PSA at least, they are. The second-generation 508 is extremely important for Peugeot and the French group alike, not in the least because the technical know-how of the 508 will soon be passed down to the Citroen C5
.
Coming courtesy of Peugeot Heritage,
the first photos of the all-new 508 without camouflage reveal a thoroughly different design language from what we’ve been accustomed to in this past couple of years. The taillights encompass three sets of LED strips angled to the interior of the trunk lid, thus creating the impression of width. More importantly, width is furthered by a black piece of trim that connects the right taillight to the other unit.
The sculpted three-quarter panels and integrated deck lid spoiler are other elements that help the 508 stand out in the crowd. And the newcomer needs to do that if Peugeot
expects the 508 to stand a chance against segment favorites such as the Passat and Mondeo.
Each of the two leaked photos depicts a production-ready vehicle with one tailpipe exiting from the left-hand side of the bumper, which means that the engine bay is inhabited by a four-cylinder powerplant, most likely the 1.6 THP
or the BlueHDi turbo diesel.
Changing from the PF3 to the EMP2 platform, which is shared with the 3008/5008 and DS7 Crossback
, also means that plug-in hybridization is in the offing. In the case of the DS7 Crossback, the most eco-friendly powertrain available combines a turbocharged engine and two electric motors for a combined 300 metric ponies.
Comfort and autonomy are on the 508’s agenda as well, with the newcomer certain to get the hydropneumatic suspension from the C5 Aircross and semi-autonomous driving technology. Bearing in mind Groupe PSA expects Level 3 autonomy to roll out in 2020, the 508 will meet the SAE Level 2
standard.