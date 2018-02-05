autoevolution
 

New Peugeot 4008 To Arrive In 2020 With Coupe-like Styling

5 Feb 2018, 16:26 UTC
Remember the 4008? For those who don’t, it’s a Peugeot-Mitsubishi mashup that shares the platform with the ASX and has a sister model in the form of the Citroen C4 Aircross. Presented at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show and succeeded by the Peugeot 3008 in most markets, the 4008 will come back with Groupe PSA’s EMP2 platform and a coupe-like profile.
The question is, why would Peugeot need another utility vehicle to slot between the 3008 and 5008? The answer couldn’t be more obvious, with Auto Express highlighting that Groupe PSA will take inspiration from “the success premium German brands such as BMW have enjoyed in the coupe-SUV sector.” In other words, the new X2 is partly to blame for it.

Speaking to the British motoring publication, chief executive officer Jean-Phillipe Imparato declared: “Remember when we said two years ago we would launch five new SUVs in the coming two years? We did it: three in Europe and two more in China. It’s time to come back to our DNA, and then we will maintain the growth of our SUV range in the future because the market is strong.” Read what you will into it, but Peugeot won’t miss this lucrative opportunity while the competition launches best-seller after best-seller.

Essentially the coupe-like version of the 3008, the next-generation 4008 is certain to feature the Peugeot i-Cockpit dashboard concept, digital instruments and all, plus the small-diameter steering wheel. A “lower, sportier driving position” is also expected from the five-seat crossover.

In the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, Peugeot is certain to start the range with the 1.2-liter PureTech three-cylinder turbo. The 1.6-liter THP, 1.6- and 2.0-liter BlueHDi, and “two plug-in hybrid variants” are also expected.

Both PHEVs are likely to use the 1.6-liter THP for its punchiness, with one of the models anticipated to integrate a front-mounted electric motor for a system output of 240 bhp. The more exciting variant, on the other hand, will send drive to all four wheels thanks to two electric motors (one in each axle), with output estimated at 300 horsepower or thereabouts.
