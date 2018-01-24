Peugeot-Citroen U.S. to Be Based in Atlanta

French auto group PSA announced today that it has selected the location for its future American headquarters, another step closer to the proposed arrival of the company on U.S. soil: Atlanta. The HQ is expected to be operational starting this February, with a core team of strategists and planners already in place to supervise operations.

PSA exited the U.S. car market completely in 1991. It left because at the time it experienced plummeting sales and a range of car models that was not at all appealing to the American public. The fact that in recent year PSA became Europe's second-largest carmaker makes it confident that its ten year U.S. re-entry plan will pay off. According to the French, Atlanta has been chosen after a year of a nationwide search for its “optimal balance of business environment, standard of living and workforce.”“We looked at every aspect of the Atlanta community and found it to be the most suitable location for us,” said in a statement Larry Dominique, President of PSA North America. “While the overall business environment, standard of living and university system played an important part in our decision, our unique needs in terms of technology, mobility innovation and car culture ultimately identified Atlanta as our perfect choice.”Still, the return of PSA's brands to the U.S. - Citroen and Peugeot - is not something that will happen anytime soon. When it will, it will probably take place slowly. Carlos Tavares, PSA's CEO, told Automotive News last week that “a 10-year plan gives us the appropriate time to properly understand this crucial market and launch the right products and services."In other words, no one knows yet what will be the car models PSA will bring to the States. Within the company there already is a drive to develop NHTSA compliant vehicles. Apparently, even GM's former brand Opel might get a chance, as Tavares mentioned that many Opel models will be U.S.-worthy.PSA exited the U.S. car market completely in 1991. It left because at the time it experienced plummeting sales and a range of car models that was not at all appealing to the American public. The fact that in recent year PSA became Europe's second-largest carmaker makes it confident that its ten year U.S. re-entry plan will pay off.