2019 Peugeot 508 Looks Like a Stylish Sedan in Latest Spy Video

Our latest spy video shows the second-generation flagship model from Peugeot undergoing road testing. It's not a BMW 3 Series or an Audi A4, but it's probably going to offer more space for less more.We're also fans of Peugeot's new interior designs, which have already taken the 3008 and 5008 to new heights in the crossover sales charts. We're expecting to see clever use of fabrics and metals to give the 508 a concept-like dashboard. Metal toggles, the 12-inch i-Cockpit, and the controversial rectangular steering wheel design should also be present in this sedan.The exterior styling of the 2014 Exalt concept stands out from underneath the camouflage. This includes the sculpted profile, vertical strips in the LED headlights and taillights with the famous "tiger claw" graphics.It's been suggested that the 508 II will, unlike its predecessor, be a liftback car. In simple terms, that means that its trunk takes the rear window for a joyride when it opens. Peugeot is probably doing this to directly compete with the Opel Insignia, Skoda Superb and Volkswagen Arteon. However, like most of its rivals, this car will also offer a wagon option.The Peugeot flagship model is the platform brother of the Citroen C6 that's sold exclusively in China. It's going to be big, but power should come from relatively small engines.At the base of the range, we will probably see the new 1.5-liter diesel engine with about 110. The top will be taken up by Europe's favorite, a 2-liter diesel producing the same 180 HP and 400 Nm as in other Peugeot models. Most customers should opt for the 8-speed automatic gearbox option. However, a stick will still be available.