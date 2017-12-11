autoevolution
 

Peugeot 308 GTi Gives BMW M760Li a Good Run for Its Money on Winding Roads

11 Dec 2017, 16:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There is just no comparison between these two, is there? The Peugeot is a great French hot hatch that does things very differently even from the other great French hot hatch - the Renault Megane RS - while the BMW M760Li xDrive is a German luxury limousine that just happens to have mountains of power.
3 photos
Hyundai i30 N vs. Peugeot 308 GTi Is Hot Hatch Eye CandyHyundai i30 N vs. Peugeot 308 GTi Is Hot Hatch Eye Candy
One focuses on performance and handling, the other on luxury and comfort. And yet, no matter the segment, the BMW has a reputation to maintain, meaning even its largest vehicles need to be able to handle themselves when the asphalt moves to one side.

With a V12 engine you can find in Rolls-Royce models and 610 horsepower at its disposal, the BMW could cruise at a leisurely speed in the corners, and it would still manage to catch the 308 GTi on the next straight. It has 590 lb-ft of torque (800 Nm), and it has them from as low as 1,500 rpm. Combined with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system, not even the 2.5-ton weight would be a problem.

The Peugeot, on the other hand, is much more modest at 272 hp, but it's where it gets them from that's astonishing. It is a brand-new 1.6-liter turbocharged unit, which makes it one of the vehicles with the best power-to-displacement ratio out of a four-cylinder engine. The French really know how to squeeze maximum grunt out of the tiniest mills, and we love them for that.

The clip below only shows the action from the 308 GTi's perspective, and as you'd expect, it's not long until the BMW disappears into the distance. Considering they are on public roads, this doesn't so much test the car's abilities as the drivers' willingness to risk going to jail or not.

But even if the power gap between the two is so great, on a road like that (or a twistier one), wouldn't you rather be in the Pug? A small, agile car with a powerful engine (243 lb-ft/330 Nm of torque from 1,900 rpm) running in its natural habitat versus a large, pampering sedan that does its best to isolate you from the world outside. On a fun road, it's a no-brainer. Plus, the 308 GTi also has a manual transmission and that small but responsive steering wheel. We might go on for a bit.

peugeot 308 gti bmw m760li xdrive Peugeot BME Hot Hatch POV
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
PEUGEOT models:
PEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 GTPEUGEOT 308 GT CompactPEUGEOT Pick UpPEUGEOT Pick Up Small PickupPEUGEOT 308 GTiPEUGEOT 308 GTi CompactAll PEUGEOT models  