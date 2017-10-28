About Mitsubishi and Other Brands That Have Gotten Worse With Time

We don't want to sound like keyboard warriors, who know precisely how car brands should be run, but it's hard to stay quiet after watching a video like this, which puts the worsening of five legendary car company names into perspective.

Next up is Honda. Now, I know what you're thinking: Honda doesn't make bad cars. But it doesn't make the sporty, affordable and super-lightweight models. Regular Civics were amazingly tactile, but the



The NSX is also criticized. But at least there is a new NSX, as most other automakers have given up on the idea of a flagship.



And what about Peugeot? The French Lion brand used to be famous for its fun, small hatchback. Nowadays, only the 308 GTi and



And then there's Saab. Now, we know the Swedish brand died off already, but the video compares the original 900 era with the cars that followed being acquired by General Motors in the year 2000.



Lastly, there's Mazda. Like Honda, this is a brand we love and therefore don't like to see criticized. However, the Zoom-Zoom automaker is responsible for some of the most epic sports coupes. We all want to witness the return of the rotary engine, but it looks like it's going to take a while longer.



