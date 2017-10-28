autoevolution
 

About Mitsubishi and Other Brands That Have Gotten Worse With Time

We don't want to sound like keyboard warriors, who know precisely how car brands should be run, but it's hard to stay quiet after watching a video like this, which puts the worsening of five legendary car company names into perspective.
The first one to be mentioned is obviously Mitsubishi, and for one simple reason: the Evo. It's been about six years since the legendary rally-spec road race went out of production. While the Japanese automaker wasn't selling that many, the performance market is now bigger than ever. So they have only themselves to blame for sub-par interiors.

Next up is Honda. Now, I know what you're thinking: Honda doesn't make bad cars. But it doesn't make the sporty, affordable and super-lightweight models. Regular Civics were amazingly tactile, but the Integra Type R and its sisters had legendary handling. What does a 2018 Civic Type R weight, something like 1.4 tons?

The NSX is also criticized. But at least there is a new NSX, as most other automakers have given up on the idea of a flagship.

And what about Peugeot? The French Lion brand used to be famous for its fun, small hatchback. Nowadays, only the 308 GTi and RCZ can be considered sporty, but one is going to be discontinued. While we do agree with the video saying that Peugeot is now crossover-obsessed, at least they make original stuff, like the 3008's interior.

And then there's Saab. Now, we know the Swedish brand died off already, but the video compares the original 900 era with the cars that followed being acquired by General Motors in the year 2000.

Lastly, there's Mazda. Like Honda, this is a brand we love and therefore don't like to see criticized. However, the Zoom-Zoom automaker is responsible for some of the most epic sports coupes. We all want to witness the return of the rotary engine, but it looks like it's going to take a while longer.

