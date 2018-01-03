autoevolution
 

Peugeot Takes On The Touring Car Scene With The 308 TCR

When you think Peugeot, what comes to your mind first? A cheeky little hatchback? A faux crossover? An MPV? Well, how about a four-wheeled badass that isn’t afraid of some wheel-to-wheel action on the racetrack?
Introducing the 308 TCR, developed by Groupe PSA as the weapon of choice in the 2018 World Touring Car Cup. The all-new series is the highest class of competition for touring cars, and naturally, it merges the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) with the TCR International Series.

Built according to the FIA-sanctioned regulations, the 308 TCR is a lot wider than the road-going 308 GTi thanks to wider tracks front and rear. The wheel arches and fender flares are breathtaking, but the sportiest element of the exterior is the huge rear wing sitting above the hatch door.

“Running costs were a key factor as we developed the car, without compromising performance or reliability. Some safe technical choices and a reasonable purchase price of €109,000 have allowed us to provide a very competitive cost per kilometer of €4.5, not including consumables,” declared Mayeul Tyl, the director of Peugeot Citroen Racing Shop. And you’ve heard that right! At €109k, it’s pretty expensive.

The mind-boggling price gets you a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, though in comparison to the engine in the GTi, the TCR has 350 horsepower and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) to its name. The six-speed sequential transmission sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the front axle, where you will find 18-inch wheels and six-piston brake calipers.

In comparison to the preceding 308 Racing Cup, the TCR-spec car features more aerodynamic trickery and enhanced cooling for both the engine and braking system. The 308 TCR is available exclusively as a turn-key racing car, with the first examples scheduled to roll out in April 2018.

The TCR will face stiff competition in the nine rounds of the 2018 World Touring Car Cup, including the likes of the Volkswagen Golf, Hyundai i30, Honda Civic, and Renault Megane.

