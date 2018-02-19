Jabba the Hutt’s Khetanna Barge to Become Hasbro’s Largest Star Wars Toy

Among other cool stuff presented at the 2018 Toy Fair at the Jacob Javits Center in New York this weekend, Hasbro unveiled something special.
It’s Jabba the Hutt’s Khetanna sail barge, seen in the Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi
film. In the movie, the barge was 98 feet long (30 meters) and was capable of carrying 500 passengers and 26 crew members across the dunes of Tatooine.
As with the real deal (or movie deal, to be precise), the Hasbro replica will feature all three decks and Jabba’s figure as a bonus. The interior of the barge will be mimicked to perfection, being complete with instrument layout and navigation system.
A prisoner's cell with a sliding door, floor drains, wall-chained ankle shackles and Hammerhead skeleton shackled to the cell will complement the Star Wars feel of the toy.
Since it is a battle barge as well, the Khetanna will make make-believe use of two rotating cannons with six rail-mounted locations.
The barge is not ready yet, and it may never be, should Hasbro not reach the 5,000 backer goal it set on its crowdfunding platform. Currently, there are 1,1102 backers who paid $499.99 for the Khetanna and 43 days are left until the process ends.
But, knowing Star Wars fans, chances are Hasbro will succeed. Those who pay half a thousand for the toy will receive the Vintage Collection Jabba's Sail Barge, a 64-page booklet, which goes behind the scenes of the design and development of both the movie Sail Barge and the Hasbro toy, Jabba the Hutt in miniature and special packaging.
Those interested in seeing how the Hasbro Khetanna is being created can do so by accessing Hasbro's dedicated platform
.