Rainbow Colored LEGO Millennium Falcon Built from Scratch

31 Jan 2018, 13:17 UTC ·
by
So you have a billion LEGO parts of all types and sizes lying around in your house, some of them as old as you, others newer. You have no idea how you got them, what they were originally part of, and no set of instructions to clean up the bricks mess you keep stepping on with painful results. What's worse, you have no idea what to do with them.
Maybe this will be somewhat of an inspiration. You see, Mike Marrocco didn't have a billion LEGO bricks scattered all over the floor. But that didn't stop him. Nor did the fact that he is not Richie Rich or that what you'll see below sells for $3,500 on Amazon or $1,000 on eBay.

His passion for Star Wars and its ships (or for LEGO, we're not sure) was so powerful that it drove him to buy the necessary parts online. Off course, he couldn't find the exact colors to built his replica of the 2007 Ultimate Collectors Series LEGO Millennium Falcon, so he went for the next best thing: he purchased the right parts, but in the brightest colors he could find. The entire adventure cost him around $500, says Nerdist.

Assembling such a complicated machine requires guidance, so the American used an instruction set for the 2007 LEGO Falcon. He says he didn't entirely stick to the letter of the instructions, as some of the bricks of the original Falcon were purpose-built for it. Hence they are missing from his machine.

The homemade LEGO Millennium Falcon was ready back in 2015, but its builder didn't make a big fuss about it. He only posted it on Reddit when it was ready, and that was that.

The Millennium Falcon is not the only LEGO-marvel Marrocco created in his crib. He also has in his home an equally colorful Statue of Liberty and some intriguingly-looking vehicles. You can see them all on the guy's Instagram account.
