Real-Life LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Stunning Wrap

It's worth mentioning that we're talking about a wrap introduced by the German automaker itself. And our question has to do with the fact that the Rennsport Neunelfer became the flagship model of the Danish toymaker's Technic range back in 2016 - here's a walkaround video
of the uber-toy.
This... Zuffenhausen Technic versions comes to address the hue issue of the plastic model. To be more precise, fans have complained about the shade of orange used for the scale model, which isn't the Lava Orange of the actual car, but the regular orange used by the toy company.
And while both machines pack functional PDK transmissions, we can see plenty of advantages when talking about the one we have here. For one thing, the metal car can go round the Nurburgring in 7:20. For some strange reason, it seems that nobody has attempted to deliver a Green Hell lap time for the LEGO version.
Speaking of the Rennsport Neunelfer, we'll remind you that we showed
you a stunning example yesterday, with the Porscha being up for grabs.
Dressed in Olive Green, a mouth-watering Paint To Sample (PTS) shade, the 500 hp monster comes with the kind of mileage that will put a smile on your face.
Then again, the good-as-new condition of the car is also reflected in its price tag. For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that the 991 GT3 RS, which is for sale in its home country, is just EUR30,000 more affordable than the brand spanking new 911 GT2 RS.
While the first video bellow (left) offers an official presentation of the unique Neunelfer, the second clip (right) shows us the Porsche attending an event, delivering a real-life take on the matter.
— | GT3 RS!! ÷ | @sebastiankubatz •••••••••• ç | 1413832768@qq.com ñ | Partner with : @Porschepixx ------------------------------------------ ¾ | Use our tag #PorscheMotors Our Facebook page is available now! Porschemotorsports check us out!
A post shared by Cars (@porsche_motorsports) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT