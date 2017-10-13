autoevolution
 

Real-Life LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Stunning Wrap

13 Oct 2017, 17:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There are certain supercar wraps out there that make us wonder how the artists behind the design came up with it. However, the second skin job we're here to show you isn't one of them. In fact, we're wondering why somebody didn't come up with a LEGO Technic wrap for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS sooner.
4 photos
Real-Life LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RSReal-Life LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RSReal-Life LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS
It's worth mentioning that we're talking about a wrap introduced by the German automaker itself. And our question has to do with the fact that the Rennsport Neunelfer became the flagship model of the Danish toymaker's Technic range back in 2016 - here's a walkaround video of the uber-toy.

This... Zuffenhausen Technic versions comes to address the hue issue of the plastic model. To be more precise, fans have complained about the shade of orange used for the scale model, which isn't the Lava Orange of the actual car, but the regular orange used by the toy company.

And while both machines pack functional PDK transmissions, we can see plenty of advantages when talking about the one we have here. For one thing, the metal car can go round the Nurburgring in 7:20. For some strange reason, it seems that nobody has attempted to deliver a Green Hell lap time for the LEGO version.

Speaking of the Rennsport Neunelfer, we'll remind you that we showed you a stunning example yesterday, with the Porscha being up for grabs.

Dressed in Olive Green, a mouth-watering Paint To Sample (PTS) shade, the 500 hp monster comes with the kind of mileage that will put a smile on your face.

Then again, the good-as-new condition of the car is also reflected in its price tag. For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that the 991 GT3 RS, which is for sale in its home country, is just EUR30,000 more affordable than the brand spanking new 911 GT2 RS.

While the first video bellow (left) offers an official presentation of the unique Neunelfer, the second clip (right) shows us the Porsche attending an event, delivering a real-life take on the matter.


 

— | GT3 RS!! ÷ | @sebastiankubatz •••••••••• ç | 1413832768@qq.com ñ | Partner with : @Porschepixx ------------------------------------------ ¾ | Use our tag #PorscheMotors Our Facebook page is available now! Porschemotorsports check us out!

A post shared by Cars (@porsche_motorsports) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT


porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Porsche 911 Lego cool
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Parking Guide for Dummies 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne SPORSCHE Cayenne S Medium SUVPORSCHE CayennePORSCHE Cayenne Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT2 RSPORSCHE 911 GT2 RS CoupeAll PORSCHE models  