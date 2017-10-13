Real-Life LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Stunning Wrap

— | GT3 RS!! ÷ | @sebastiankubatz •••••••••• ç | 1413832768@qq.com ñ | Partner with : @Porschepixx ------------------------------------------ ¾ | Use our tag #PorscheMotors Our Facebook page is available now! Porschemotorsports check us out!

A post shared by Cars (@porsche_motorsports) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT