autoevolution

Watch: McLaren 720S Made from 280,000 Lego Bricks in One Minute

5 Aug 2017, 6:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In most cases, building something from Lego is more fun than looking at the finished product. However, it's probably the other way around when 280,000 bricks have to be precisely placed to form a McLaren 720S.
6 photos
McLaren 720S first crashMcLaren 720S first crashMcLaren 720S first crashMcLaren 720S first crashMcLaren 720S first crash
We all saw the orange McLaren at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It was made almost entirely out of Legos with the exception of the wheels and tires. But how did they do it?

Well, it's obviously a far beyond the scope and skill of an average Lego enthusiast. They've got laptops, buckets of bricks and specialist tools, not to mention facial expressions that read "do you think this is a game? Lego is a lifestyle."

These Lego fanatics could have just made something close to the 720S's shape and covered it with bricks. But no, everything was made on top of the thin base plate. They've got techniques for filling up spaces without making them too bulky, and the structure seems sturdy enough to take the weight of a human.

The 1:1 scale Lego McLaren required over 2,000 hours and 267,300 bricks to complete. The rest of them were left out and given to lucky Goodwood visitors as part of a charity event. It raised £2,700 and put smiles on the fakes of children and the young-at-heart. When completed, the replica tips the scales at 3,200 lbs, which is about 300 more than the real deal.

If you think about it, though, the cost of making a Lego McLaren is pretty high. It's said that on average, a brick costs 10 cents. So that's $28,000 for the parts plus who knows how much for labor.

Still, the real McLaren 720S is a whopping $290,000 before options. And if you like it that much, there are plenty of kits that come close to replicating the supercar to a more desk-friendly scale.

McLaren 720S Lego McLaren 2017 Goodwood Fos
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show