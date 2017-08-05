Watch: McLaren 720S Made from 280,000 Lego Bricks in One Minute

In most cases, building something from Lego is more fun than looking at the finished product. However, it's probably the other way around when 280,000 bricks have to be precisely placed to form a McLaren 720S.
We all saw the orange McLaren at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It was made almost entirely out of Legos with the exception of the wheels and tires. But how did they do it?
Well, it's obviously a far beyond the scope and skill of an average Lego enthusiast. They've got laptops, buckets of bricks and specialist tools, not to mention facial expressions that read "do you think this is a game? Lego is a lifestyle."
These Lego fanatics could have just made something close to the 720S's shape and covered it with bricks. But no, everything was made on top of the thin base plate. They've got techniques for filling up spaces without making them too bulky, and the structure seems sturdy enough to take the weight of a human.
The 1:1 scale Lego McLaren required over 2,000 hours and 267,300 bricks to complete. The rest of them were left out and given to lucky Goodwood
visitors as part of a charity event. It raised £2,700 and put smiles on the fakes of children and the young-at-heart. When completed, the replica tips the scales at 3,200 lbs, which is about 300 more than the real deal.
If you think about it, though, the cost of making a Lego McLaren is pretty high. It's said that on average, a brick costs 10 cents. So that's $28,000 for the parts plus who knows how much for labor.
Still, the real McLaren 720S is a whopping $290,000 before options. And if you like it that much, there are plenty of kits
that come close to replicating the supercar to a more desk-friendly scale.