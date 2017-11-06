Tesla Model S LEGO Seems to Have the Same Build Quality as the Real Thing

Building something out of LEGO is tremendously fun, but when you're actually trying to make it look like something from the real world, if it has even one curve in it, it immediately becomes quite a difficult task.

Nowhere is this truer than in cars. Make a Mercedes-Benz G-Class or the Bollinger B1 electric, and you're fine, but set to build almost any other vehicle out there, and you might have to settle for more square angles than you would have liked.The Tesla Model S certainly falls into the curvy category with its very sexy design and balanced proportions. But if people managed to replicate the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3 using the Danish plastic bricks, surely the electric sedan can't be a more difficult task, right?Well, it's probably down to the person doing the assembly. It seems like Craig Froehle, the man behind this Tesla LEGO model was more focused on implementing as many features of the real car as he could than its visual resemblance.And he did manage to put quite a lot of the things the Model S is famous for into his 12-inch-long model. For instance, there are the pop-out door handles, the frunk complete with a piece of luggage, the glass roof, the booster seats in the rear or the sliding armrest that hides a couple of cupholders underneath it.The thing is the vehicle looks nothing like the actual car, and if you took away the badges, you could mistake it for a sedan from any other brand out there. However, the LEGO version might have something else in common with the real Model S: its build quality.The fan-made project does not appear to be very solid with a lot of the moving parts wobbling under pressure or requiring extra effort to make them work properly (kind of reminding us of this guy's story ). The fittings also leave a lot to be desired, even by LEGO standards, but if you somehow like it, you're out of luck since it's too late to show your support on the LEGO Ideas website . However, believe it or not, it made it into a museum even without your help.