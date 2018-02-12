autoevolution
 

2019 Peugeot 508 Coming To Geneva Motor Show

12 Feb 2018, 12:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Inspired by the Instinct Concept that was presented at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the next-generation 508 has been spied time and again in near-production form. And as a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Passat, it’s utmost necessary for Peugeot to deliver a world-class sedan.
11 photos
2018 Peugeot 508 Interior Partially Revealed2018 Peugeot 508 Interior Partially Revealed2018 Peugeot 508 Interior Partially Revealed2018 Peugeot 508 Interior Partially Revealed2018 Peugeot 508 Interior Partially Revealed2018 Peugeot 508 Interior Partially Revealed2018 Peugeot 508 Interior Partially Revealed2018 Peugeot 508 Interior Partially Revealed2018 Peugeot 508 Interior Partially Revealed2018 Peugeot 508 Interior Partially Revealed
According to Automotive News Europe, the all-new model is set to go official on March 6 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Starting with the underpinnings, the 508 will wave farewell to the PF3 platform in favor of the EMP2, with the latter already proven by the 3008 and 5008 crossovers.

To be offered as a sedan and family-oriented station wagon, the 2019 Peugeot 508 serves as the building block for the next-generation Citroen C5. The Citroen-badged counterpart has been confirmed to arrive in Europe no later than 2020, hydropneumatic suspension technology and all.

Chief executive officer Carlos Tavares made it clear the 508 will get “semi-autonomous driving features such as automatic steering and braking,” which is a step in the right direction for Peugeot and Groupe PSA. After all, every player in the automotive industry is investing a lot of money in this sort of technology, with the target being Level 5 autonomy.

In comparison to the diesel-hybrid model known as RXH, the all-new Peugeot 508 will go eco-friendly with a more conventional powertrain. That would be a plug-in hybrid that integrates a 200-horsepower engine, eight-speed automatic transmission, two electric motors worth an additional 100 horsepower, and a 13-kWh lithium-ion battery. In the case of the EMP2-based DS7 Crossback PHEV, customers can expect an all-electric range of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles).

The timing for introducing an all-new generation of the 508 couldn’t be better. Sales fell a mind-boggling 39 percent in Europe in 2017 (22,724 examples), and Peugeot isn’t the only automaker in this situation. D-segment sedans are all suffering because of the crossover and SUV onslaught, though most automakers aren’t quite ready to kill these models off in order to make room for more utility vehicles.
2019 Peugeot 508 2018 Geneva Motor Show Peugeot 508 sedan Peugeot station wagon PHEV
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
PEUGEOT models:
PEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 GTPEUGEOT 308 GT CompactPEUGEOT Pick UpPEUGEOT Pick Up Small PickupPEUGEOT 308 GTiPEUGEOT 308 GTi CompactAll PEUGEOT models  