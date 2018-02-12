2019 Peugeot 508 Coming To Geneva Motor Show

According to Automotive News Europe
, the all-new model is set to go official on March 6 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Starting with the underpinnings, the 508 will wave farewell to the PF3 platform in favor of the EMP2, with the latter already proven by the 3008 and 5008 crossovers.
To be offered as a sedan and family-oriented station wagon, the 2019 Peugeot 508 serves as the building block for the next-generation Citroen C5
. The Citroen-badged counterpart has been confirmed to arrive in Europe no later than 2020, hydropneumatic suspension technology and all.
Chief executive officer Carlos Tavares made it clear the 508 will get “semi-autonomous driving features such as automatic steering and braking,”
which is a step in the right direction for Peugeot and Groupe PSA. After all, every player in the automotive industry is investing a lot of money in this sort of technology, with the target being Level 5 autonomy
.
In comparison to the diesel-hybrid model known as RXH
, the all-new Peugeot 508 will go eco-friendly with a more conventional powertrain. That would be a plug-in hybrid that integrates a 200-horsepower engine, eight-speed automatic transmission, two electric motors worth an additional 100 horsepower, and a 13-kWh lithium-ion battery. In the case of the EMP2-based DS7 Crossback PHEV, customers can expect an all-electric range of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles).
The timing for introducing an all-new generation of the 508
couldn’t be better. Sales fell a mind-boggling 39 percent in Europe in 2017 (22,724 examples), and Peugeot isn’t the only automaker in this situation. D-segment sedans are all suffering because of the crossover and SUV
onslaught, though most automakers aren’t quite ready to kill these models off in order to make room for more utility vehicles.