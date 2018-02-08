autoevolution
 

Will Humans Still Be Driving Cars in 2040?

8 Feb 2018, 13:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In recent human history, a habit of naming generations became popular. Starting with the 1920s, we had the Silent Generation (born between 1920-1940), Baby Boomers (1946-1964), Generation X, born between 1965 and 1982 and finally Millenials (1982-2004).
15 photos
2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor
Each generation got its name from a big event of their time. So what shall we call the generation of kids that comes into the world from 2018 onwards, a generation which will never feel the pleasure of manually driving a car?

More and more experts feel that the advent of the autonomous vehicles will mean zero driver's licenses in the near future. Some are more optimistic than others, but Henrik Christensen, director fo the UC San Diego Contextual Robotics Institute, is the most pesimistic of them all.

According to Futurism, Christensen feels that the kids born today will never drive a car in their lives. That means that in the course of just 16 to 18 years, by 2040, that is, autonomous vehicles will no longer be weird to look at, but popular to ride in.

His estimate may not be at all accurate. Sure, autonomous vehicles are being developed by a huge number of companies: Ford, General Motors, the Renault Nissan Alliance, Google, Apple or Uber, just to name a few.

But their experiments are still in the early stages. The cars currently on the market are Level 2, 3 at most. Several manufacturers have begun testing Level 4 technologies, but none has ventured so far yet as to go for a Level 5.

How long will developing a Level 5 car will take? Very long. Add to that the time needed for regulations to be drawn up. And the time required for all manufacturers, not just a few, to adopt the new technologies. And infrastructure changes. And many many other aspects, some still unclear, of autonomous driving.

“As wonderful as AI is, AI systems are inevitably flawed… We’re not even close to Level 5. It’ll take many years and many more miles, in simulated and real world testing, to achieve the perfection required for level 5 autonomy.” said Gill Pratt, head of Toyota’s Research, Institute according to the source.

When they do make it into existence, It may very well be that autonomous driving vehicles will only catch on in transportation, emergency or delivery services. Humans will always feel a drive to be in control.

So no, probably by 2040 we'll not see self-driving cars all over the place. And yes, today's kids will drive cars, as humans have for more than one hundred years.
autonomous cars self driving millenials
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Latest car models:
SKODA Fabia CombiSKODA Fabia Combi CompactSKODA FabiaSKODA Fabia CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactHYUNDAI Santa FeHYUNDAI Santa Fe Medium SUVRAM Trucks 1500 Quad CabRAM Trucks 1500 Quad Cab Fullsize PickupAll car models  