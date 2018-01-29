autoevolution
 

2019 DS3 Crossback Spied Testing In Sub-Zero Weather

DS Automobiles, as you already know, is the premium division of Groupe PSA. The status that comes with the brand’s position within the French automaker also comes with great responsibilities, one of them being sales volumes. With crossovers being all the rage, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that PSA is working on an all-new Crossback.
Expected to arrive sometime in 2019, the DS 3 Crossback has been spotted by carparazzi dressed as a zebra in Sweden. The next-generation Peugeot 208 has been spied at the same test location, and that’s no coincidence because both small cars will be underpinned by the CMP.

CMP is the way Groupe PSA refers to one of its platforms, and the electrified version bears the name e-CMP. Executives have confirmed the 208 is going electric, and so it’s the case with the DS3 Crossback as Groupe PSA intends to capture a big piece of the EV segment in Europe.

The camouflaged test mule in the photo gallery isn’t the electric DS3 Crossback, but powered by an internal combustion engine. Scheduled to start production at the French automaker’s Poissy plant in the Île-de-France, the newcomer features larger proportions than the DS3 hatchback and current-generation 208. Size-wise, it’s best to think of the smallest crossover in the lineup as a competitor for the subcompact-sized Audi Q2.

In addition to three- and four-cylinder engines, the DS3 Crossback is expected to offer 115 horsepower from the all-electric powertrain that’ll sit at the top of the range. Though range remains a mystery at this moment, the e-CMP vehicle architecture promises up to 450 kilometers (280 miles) according to Groupe PSA. From a lithium-ion battery with 50 kWh or thereabout of juice.

The spy photos further reveal a floating-style infotainment screen and a head-up display in the driver’s line of sight. What that means is, technology will be at home in the DS3 Crossback (and Peugeot 208 for that matter).
