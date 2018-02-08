Opel Debuts Black-themed Special Editions of Corsa, Astra, and Mokka X

Despite being a part of Groupe PSA since March 2017, the €2.2 billion deal didn’t turn things around for Opel. General Motors tried its best to make the German automaker profitable again, and as things stand at the present moment, the French owner can’t do too much for the foreseeable future.

In related news, Until Opel severs all ties with General Motors (including production of the Buick Regal in the hometown of Russelsheim), Groupe PSA has to make do with whatever the automaker has on its hands. To this effect, Opel decided to show off three special editions of the Corsa, Astra, and Mokka X, each one centered around the color black.Priced at €15,045 in Germany, the subcompact-sized hatchback looks snazzy in Corsa Colour Edition form. As the main photo suggests, black is used for the roof, wing mirrors, grille, and 16-inch light alloy wheels arranged in a four double-spoke design. Aluminum pedals, chrome finish for the exhaust pipe, and dark-tinted glazing for the rear glass are on the menu as well.For the K-generation Astra , the compact hatchback can be furthered with the Black Roof option. Available at €300 in the On, Dynamic, Innovation, and Ultimate trim levels, the design package further includes 17-inch light alloy wheels with black motifs and onyx black-finished side mirror caps.Last, but certainly not least, the Mokka X sport utility vehicle can be specified with a high-gloss black roof and mirrors from €26,375 in Opel’s domestic market. An option package inspired by the Mokka X Colour Innovation from 2016, this fellow further ups the ante with 18-inch ten-spoke wheels.In related news, Opel is slowly but steadily preparing to launch the third model co-developed with Groupe PSA after the Crossland X and Grandland X. That would be the Combo van, which is coming this year with PSA EMP2 underpinnings. Come 2019, the next-generation Corsa will go official, sharing the CMP/e-CMP platform with the all-new Peugeot 208.