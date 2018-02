Although the details about the new vehicles are scarce, PSA did hint through teaser image that new models would be added to all three of its brands: Citroen Opel , and Peugeot . Full details are expected to emerge in the following days.According to PSA, the new LAVs will be manufactured at the Vigo (Spain) and Mangualde (Portugal) facilities using an innovative platform based on the Efficient Modular 2 (EMP2), currently used on the Peugeot 308, 408, 3008, 5008 and the Citroen C4 Picasso, Spacetourer and C5 Aircross.The platform will be fitted with the latest generation of powertrains and driver assistance equipment developed by PSA and will be available in two lengths, each with either 5- or 7seater versions.PSA has big plans for the new lineup, having already started creating a fourth manufacturing team in Vigo and a third in Mangualde.“With this competitive new line-up, we are offering our individual customers a new generation of LAVs that will stand out regarding style and features,” said Olivier Bourges, Executive Vice President, Programmes & Strategy, PSA.“It’s also a concrete illustration of our Push to Pass plan: on a single platform, we are presenting very distinct models that perfectly embody the DNA of each of our brands.”The LAV market is a European invention, and, aside for the vehicles manufactured by the PSA, saw some other manufacturers have a shot at it as well. The Americans entered the market with the Ford Tourneo Connect, Volkswagen has the Caddy and the Skoda Roomster, while the other French giant, Renault, uses the Dacia Dokker.