2018 Peugeot 508 Revealed in Full Glory, GT Version Confirmed

As announced since last week, French manufacturer Peugeot
pulled the curtains on Thursday and revealed what seems to be an amazing new car: the 508.
40 photos
For the first time in modern times, the French have gone for a fastback design on their newest Volkswagen Passat competitor, with a low and compact 5-door silhouette aming to bring more flavor to the range.
Inspired by a sport-coupe, the new 508 also comes with another Peugeot premiere, the use of frameless side doors windows.
Previewed on Wednesday via a set of images leaked
before the official unveiling, the technical details about the new 508 have up until now been only rumors. Now the carmaker confirmed that some new engines would power probably its most elegant creation to date. And yes, a GT version will see daylight soon, both as a GT Line package and as a pure GT.
In all, there will be two gasoline and four diesel engines. The PureTech gasoline will power the 508 with 180 hp, while the more powerful 225 hp version will be used on the GT variant. The oddly more complex diesel offering comprised the BlueHDI with outputs between 130 and 180 hp, paired to either manual or automatic gearboxes.
On the inside, the 508 boasts the i-Cockpit design, adorned by a compact steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen and a heads-up display.
Driver assistance systems are aplenty, starting with the Night Vision one and going through Lane Keeping Assist and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition all the way to the Active Blind Spot Monitoring system.
The new 508 will make its first public appearance at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show less than three weeks from now. The car will be produced at the Mulhouse plant in France, with the powertrains coming from two other Peugeot facilities. The GT version has not yet been detailed.
Sales of the 2018 508 will begin in September. Prices have not been announced.