2018 Kia Ceed Going Mild Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid Considered

16 Feb 2018
by
Fresh from being revealed ahead on the world premiere at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the third-generation Ceed is an all-around improvement over the previous model. The looks may polarize opinion depending on what you prefer in a compact-sized hatchback from a non-premium automaker, but at the end of the day, there’s a lot to like about the all-new Ceed, platform included.
Designed, developed, engineered, and manufactured with the European customer in mind, the K2-based Ceed ushers in more space for passengers and cargo, as well as new possibilities in terms of powertrains. In addition to ICE-only offerings, which range from the 1.0 T-GDi to the U3 turbo diesel (a.k.a. 1.6-liter CRDi), Kia also plans to electrify the newcomer to a great degree.

Speaking to Automotive News Europe, chief operating officer for Kia Europe, Michael Cole, made it clear that 48-volt mild hybridization will be added to the gasoline and diesel engine lineup in 2019. What that means is, the addition of an integrated starter/generator (ISG) will better both efficiency and performance.

Cole ruled out the Ceed EV the rumor mill has been making a fuss as of late, but he did mention that there’s a case to be made for a plug-in hybrid. Such an addition would fit like a hand in glove next to the Niro Plug-In Hybrid and Optima PHEV. What’s more, it would help Kia duke it out with rivals such as the Volkswagen Golf GTE.

In addition to the hatchback, the 2018 Kia Ceed will be available as a station wagon, shooting brake, and with crossover influences in the same vein as the Ford Fiesta Active and yet-to-be-unveiled Focus Active. The bottom line is, Kia Motors Europe developed the third-gen Ceed to appeal to as wide of an audience as possible.

For the car lovers among us, a hot variant would be gladly welcomed. With the know-how from the Hyundai i30 N and the 2.0 T-GDI that’s good for up to 275 horsepower, the go-faster Ceed is closer to reality than it is to wishful thinking.
