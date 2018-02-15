2018 Kia Ceed Official Details, Disappointing Look

Overall, the new Ceed doesn’t look bad, but it does seem like it is missing something. The car speaks nothing to our brains’ striatum, while the eyes perceive it as a combination between a great posterior and a somewhat disappointing front look. A car made up of two different design ideas.Regardless, it is here, accompanied by both carefully Photoshopped pics, and some not so great shots taken somewhere in a poorly chosen garage. It shows off a body that is both lower and wider than the previous version, as well as a longer rear overhang.The new Ceed will start selling in Europe across left-hand-drive markets at the end of the second quarter, complete with several gasoline and diesel engines. They bring only a tiny increase of 4 percent in power from the 1.4-litre T-GDi engine that will replace the previous versions’ 1.6-liter GDI. Both six-speed manual and seven-speed double-clutch will be available.Perhaps the most notable feature of the new Ceed is the use of Lane Following Assist, a first for a Kia model in Europe. Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning are all a sour consolation to the cheated expectations.Those buying the car could try and hide the weirdness of the car, especially when seen from the sides, through the wide range of colors that will be made available by Kia. Climbing it on 17-inch two-tone diamond cut aluminum alloy wheels might also fix the stance problem the Ceed seems to have.We’ll see more of the new Ceed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Perhaps a first-hand look at the car might make us feel better about it.