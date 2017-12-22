Completely Uncovered: 2018 Kia Cee’d Spied In Hatchback Form

After catching a glimpse of the third-generation Cee’d cruising uncamouflaged in Russia
, the hatchback reveals itself once more, and for the second time, it’s completely void of camouflage. Coming courtesy of a member of the Motorgraph bulletin board, the revealing pictures leave little to the imagination of expecting fans.
Previewed in September by the Proceed Concept, the Cee’d III is expected to show itself in March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The carparazzi have been spying the all-new model since April, but no set of spy photos offered a clearer view of the newcomer as this one from Motorgraph
. And as expected, the automaker's styling department made sure the Cee’d III looks great.
The optional full-LED headlights
complement LED taillights and the thoroughly redesigned bumpers. Especially when looked from the front, it’s easy to notice that the Cee’d benefits from a wider stance than the outgoing model. The U.S. will once again skip the Cee’d, but on the upside, the all-new Forte sedan and hatchback are coming late next year with a shared platform.
Developed with the European market in mind, the 2018 Kia Cee’d will be offered with three- and four-cylinder turbocharged engines. The range will start with a 1.0-liter with 120 horsepower
and top with a 140-horsepower 1.4-liter and 136-horsepower 1.6-liter CRDi
. In addition to the six-speed manual, select powertrains will be available with a seven-speed DCT.
As highlighted in the previous story on the Cee’d III, the three-door hatchback will be discontinued. In its place, the Proceed Concept will usher in a shooting brake that will serve as Kia’s answer to the Hyundai i30 Fastback. There’s even a crossover-like Cee’d variant
in the pipeline for the European market, though it’s not clear at this moment if all-wheel-drive is on its agenda.
Another mystery regarding the all-new Cee’d is how hot Kia will make it. Could the 2.0-liter T-GDi
from the i30 N hot hatchback make it under the hood or will Hyundai say no to such an enticing proposition for Kia?