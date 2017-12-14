2018 Kia Ray Features Cosmetic Changes And Improved Engine

The boxy shape now features redesigned headlamps with LED daytime running lights, round-shaped fog lamps with oval-shaped housings, and a resculpted grille that imitates the tiger-nose grille of other Kia models
. Moving on to the rear, the C-shaped taillights with LED inserts feature fresh graphics, and the bumper is also different from the pre-facelift Ray.
Getting in the driver’s seat, the cabin is improved by minor changes compared to the preceding Ray, changes that include a sportier steering wheel, metallic trim, more ergonomic gear level, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. If the customer so desires, Kia will gladly sweeten the deal with contrasting floor mats and ambient lighting
.
As it was the case before, the facelifted Ray features three conventional doors and a sliding door on the rear passenger’s side. Under the skin, Kia updated the 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine to develop up to 78 PS (57 kW) on full song, translating to a fuel consumption of 13 kilometers per liter. The latter translates to 7.7 l/100 km (EU
) or 49.2 miles per gallons (U.S.
).
Pricing in South Korea starts at 12,100,000 won ($11,115) for the entry-level Ray, which is more of a van than a passenger car. The 3.59-meter long Ray tips the scales at 1,030 kilograms (2,270 pounds), making it slighty lighter than the Mazda MX-5 Miata
with the 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G four-cylinder motor.
As expected from an urban-minded car targeted towards young buyers
, the Ray is available in a multitude of exterior colors: white, beige, silver, gray, black, red, blue, light blue, and Aquamint. The interior comes in all-black or black-and-contrasting color, and customization continues with the color of the side mirror, front and rear grille appliques, and roof.