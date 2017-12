2018 Kia Ray Features Cosmetic Changes And Improved Engine

The boxy shape now features redesigned headlamps with LED daytime running lights, round-shaped fog lamps with oval-shaped housings, and a resculpted grille that imitates the tiger-nose grille of other Kia models . Moving on to the rear, the C-shaped taillights with LED inserts feature fresh graphics, and the bumper is also different from the pre-facelift Ray.Getting in the driver’s seat, the cabin is improved by minor changes compared to the preceding Ray, changes that include a sportier steering wheel, metallic trim, more ergonomic gear level, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. If the customer so desires, Kia will gladly sweeten the deal with contrasting floor mats and ambient lighting As it was the case before, the facelifted Ray features three conventional doors and a sliding door on the rear passenger’s side. Under the skin, Kia updated the 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine to develop up to 78 PS (57 kW) on full song, translating to a fuel consumption of 13 kilometers per liter. The latter translates to 7.7 l/100 km ( EU ) or 49.2 miles per gallons ( U.S. ).Pricing in South Korea starts at 12,100,000 won ($11,115) for the entry-level Ray, which is more of a van than a passenger car. The 3.59-meter long Ray tips the scales at 1,030 kilograms (2,270 pounds), making it slighty lighter than the Mazda MX-5 Miata with the 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G four-cylinder motor.As expected from an urban-minded car targeted towards young buyers , the Ray is available in a multitude of exterior colors: white, beige, silver, gray, black, red, blue, light blue, and Aquamint. The interior comes in all-black or black-and-contrasting color, and customization continues with the color of the side mirror, front and rear grille appliques, and roof.