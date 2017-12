AMG

A post shared by Garage Italia (@garageitaliacustoms) on Dec 14, 2017

Pagani and Garage Italia Customs didn’t forget the Turbina, for the two joined hands to make a one-off Huayra with stylistic details inspired by the Turbina Concept. Baptized Lampo (translating to “Lightning” in Italian), the twin-turbo V12-powered hypercar is a melange of carbon fiber and aluminum inserts, featuring an outlandish two-tone exterior color combo.The striking design is furthered by a flurry of Italian flags and three-lighting motifs painted in green, white, and red. Aerodynamically speaking, the Huayra Lampo is equipped with the Tempesta package . As far as the interior is concerned, this is where hand-crafted goodness abounds with the likes of chequered brown leather sourced from Turin, anodized aluminum elements finished in bronze, and a lot of carbon fiber.Developed over the course of two years, the Lampo doesn’t differ from the regular Pagani Huayra in terms of get-up-and-go. Mounted bang in the middle, the Mercedes-6.0-liter V12 develops a neck-snapping 730 metric horsepower and an earth-shattering 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet) of torque, translating to a top speed of 383 kilometers per hour (238 mph).For even more extreme performance, the Huayra BC is the Pagani to buy, upping the ante to 755 ponies and 1,100 Nm (811 pound-feet). Thanks to a bit of dieting, the BC also happens to be lighter than the normal model, tipping the scales at 1,218 kilograms (2,685 pounds) dry.