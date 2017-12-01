2019 Kia Sorento Ushers In Subtle Changes At 2017 L.A. Auto Show

The rugged and adequately proportioned looks underwent a redesign for the 2019 model year, receiving sharper details such as the more modern headlamp configuration. SX and SXL trims offer full-LED lighting
, whilst the ice cube-shaped fog lamps feature projection bulbs for EX and SX grades. The more sculpted front bumper and reimagined grille give the Sorento a sleeker appearance, while the rear sports modernized taillamps.
Riding atop wheels ranging from 17 to 19 inches, the Sorento
also has a few things to boast about its interior. More tactile materials, improved graphics for the instrument cluster, alterations to the center console and air vents design, the cumulative effect of all these small-scale changes is readily perceivable.
Seven seats are now standard for all trim levels, and overall cargo volume is voluminous at 74 cubic feet. Being a family-oriented utility vehicle, the Sorento is loaded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
mirroring functions, wireless charging, and a 630-watt, 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system that will easily keep everyone entertained on the long haul.
When it comes to driving, the front- and all-wheel-drive SUV
features revised suspension geometry and steering. Ride comfort is of the essence, though.
Customers have a choice between free-breathing 2.4L inline-4 and 3.3L V6. The 2.0-liter turbo has been dropped, but a four-cylinder turbo diesel “is currently under development and more information is forthcoming."
It’s almost certain the oil-chugging engine is the 2.2-liter available in Europe, which is most efficient on the open road paired with the eight-speed auto
.
The eight-speed transmission, introduced by the Cadenza sedan
, is matched with the V6 in the U.S.-spec Sorento’s case. The entry-level I4 soldiers on with a six-speed gearbox, though Kia argues minor revisions make the transmission slicker and more efficient than the older version.
“Our popular utility now ups its game even further with enhancements in styling, packaging, and content, making it even more attractive to shoppers seeking a premium level three-row SUV,”
commented Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning at Kia
Motors America.