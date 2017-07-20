autoevolution

2018 Kia Sorento Facelift with Cadenza Styling Revealed in Korea

20 Jul 2017, 12:35 UTC ·
by
The 2018 Kia Sorento has been shown today in South Korea. This is a mid-life facelift for the big SUV that's been selling quite well since 2014.
Squint at the new front end, and you might see hints of Kia's premium sedans that nobody buys, especially the all-new 2017 Cadenza (K7). The tiny quad LED daytime running lights and shrunken features within the headlight assembly are very similar. You also don't have a light "brow" at the top

However, the Sorento has held onto several major design elements, including the general shape of the grille, though the sports package adds some unique mesh effects.

Changes are harder to find at the back. But looking at pictures of the older model, we've realized that the lower reflectors are new, along with the taillight graphics. And as usual, the automaker launched new wheel designs as well.

In Korea, the tailpipes get a twin design similar to the one of the Santa Fe. But it's not yet clear if that will also be applied to Sorentos sold in America or Europe.

Inside, the 2018 Sorento tries to amp up its luxury appeal. The most important upgrade is Kia's latest infotainment screen with integrated Android Auto and Apple Carplay. This is, after all, the land where all your Samsungs are born. There also appears to be a new top-end steering wheel design.

On the center console, we see a new gear shifter that reminds us of old Audis with Multitronic. And for whatever reason, there's a little speaker grille next to it. Tanned, quilted leather covers the seats and doors on the high-end models.

The powertrains are unchanged, at least in Korea. That means you get a choice between the 2.2-liter turbodiesel with 202 PS and 440 Nm or a 2.0 T-GDI gasoline unit with 240 PS and 353 Nm. Buyers can choose whether they want 2WD or 4WD. In some markets, a 3.3-liter V6 will also be offered.

