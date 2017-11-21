2018 Kia Stinger GT 3-Way Exhaust Battle: Stock vs. Borla vs. West Coast Customs

With the Kia Stinger changing the way in which aficionados perceive the South Korean automaker, the time has come to discuss a 2018 Stinger GT exhaust battle.
We're looking at a piece of footage that delivers a three-way rev battle, involving the standard incarnation of the sports sedan (some enjoy labeling it as a four-door coupe). The decibel brawl we have here includes the stock incarnation of the Kia, along with the pair of custom models we met at this year's edition of the SEMA show
.
We'll quickly get over the red car, which is the factory model, to talk about the mods on the other two Stinger GTs in this clip. The orange machine is the Stinger GT Federation and we're talking about a moderate approach here.
Given the context, we'll start with the Borla exhaust of the thing, which gives the 370 hp twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 heart of the car a meatier soundtrack.
The list of tech goodies goes on with the bits that help redefine the vehicle's road connection, namely 20-inch TSW wheels and Eibach springs.A K&N cold air intake allows the engine to deliver an extra 15 hp. As for the aero bits (think: rear spoiler, diffuser and bonnet vents), these come from Air Design USA.
Moving to the blue car, we're dealing with the Stinger GT Wide Body. This is a project that comes from West Coast Customs
, the shop you probably know from the Pimp My Ride show.
While the custom specialist didn't specify the details of the exhaust fitted to the car, this seems to pack an uber-aggressive decibel profile, albeit one that might seem close to the voice of a highly tuned four-cylinder.
The list of mods continues with an extrovert carbon fiber aero kit, a lowering suspension and 21-inch Keen forged wheels.
P.S.: We've added a second video below, one that shows the three-way Stinger GT drifting stunt Kia prepared for the said event.