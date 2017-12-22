2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Priced At $28,840 For Entry-Level LX Model

And just like the Ioniq, the Niro is also available as a plug-in hybrid, with the all-electric powertrain
coming late next year for MY 2019. The Niro Plug-In, which goes on sale in early 2018, will retail at $28,840 and start with the LX trim, which costs $23,200 in the case of the Niro Hybrid.
What’s even better than the value-oriented pricing strategy is the lease, which according to Cars Direct
, it’s “$10 less than the Prius and $90 less than the Prime.”
The lease on the Niro Plug-In in LX specification is $259 every month for 36 months, with $1,999 due at signing, translating to an effective cost of $315 per month. The lease factors an allowance of 12,000 miles/year.
Paying the full price makes the Niro Plug-In LX more expensive than the Toyota Prius Prime
(by $845), but then again, don’t forget which of these two eco-minded vehicles is the crossover with the more generous list of standard equipment. Also capable of seating five people, the Niro Plug-In ties the Prius Prime as far as cargo capacity is concerned, so that’s that.
The less aerodynamic body style doesn’t play in the Niro’s favor, with the Plug-In
claiming 105 MPGe. By comparison, the Prius Prime is comfortably ahead with a rating of 133 MPGe. As for all-electric range, Kia quotes 26 miles without any assistance from the naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline engine.
If you want a better reason than the body style for choosing the Niro Plug-In
over the Prius Prime, the transmission is what does it for me. Instead of the e-CVT
that feels as artificial as paper roses, Kia makes a case for a dual-clutch transmission that lets you change gears to your heart's content.