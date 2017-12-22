autoevolution
 

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Priced At $28,840 For Entry-Level LX Model

Priced at $22,890, the Kia Niro Hybrid in FE specification is slightly more expensive than the technically similar Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue ($22,200). But in comparison to the Toyota Prius fighter from South Korea, the Niro is a crossover, which makes it more attractive to the utility vehicle-crazed U.S. public.
And just like the Ioniq, the Niro is also available as a plug-in hybrid, with the all-electric powertrain coming late next year for MY 2019. The Niro Plug-In, which goes on sale in early 2018, will retail at $28,840 and start with the LX trim, which costs $23,200 in the case of the Niro Hybrid.

What’s even better than the value-oriented pricing strategy is the lease, which according to Cars Direct, it’s “$10 less than the Prius and $90 less than the Prime.” The lease on the Niro Plug-In in LX specification is $259 every month for 36 months, with $1,999 due at signing, translating to an effective cost of $315 per month. The lease factors an allowance of 12,000 miles/year.

Paying the full price makes the Niro Plug-In LX more expensive than the Toyota Prius Prime (by $845), but then again, don’t forget which of these two eco-minded vehicles is the crossover with the more generous list of standard equipment. Also capable of seating five people, the Niro Plug-In ties the Prius Prime as far as cargo capacity is concerned, so that’s that.

The less aerodynamic body style doesn’t play in the Niro’s favor, with the Plug-In claiming 105 MPGe. By comparison, the Prius Prime is comfortably ahead with a rating of 133 MPGe. As for all-electric range, Kia quotes 26 miles without any assistance from the naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline engine.

If you want a better reason than the body style for choosing the Niro Plug-In over the Prius Prime, the transmission is what does it for me. Instead of the e-CVT that feels as artificial as paper roses, Kia makes a case for a dual-clutch transmission that lets you change gears to your heart's content.
