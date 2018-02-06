autoevolution
 

2018 Kia Cee'd to Debut in Geneva, Changes Name to Ceed

6 Feb 2018, 10:17 UTC ·
by
As the Geneva Motor Show approaches, more and more carmakers are presenting the line-up of vehicles with which they hope to impress the crowds gathering in the Swiss city. For Kia, the new model lineup will be led by the new Ceed, which will be accompanied by “a second member of the Ceed family.”
The third generation of the model promises to come with looks inspired “by the fastback styling of the Stinger” and was designed exclusively for use on European roads. Kia adds that the new generation is better than its predecessor regarding “dynamism, driver engagement, and refinement.”

The launch of the Ceed at Geneva was to be expected, but we can only hope the “second member” of the Ceed family is the production version of the Proceed Concept shooting brake presented in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

For now, a production version of the extended hot hatch is pure speculation or wishful thinking. There is also a chance that the mysterious model is a crossover of some type to take on Nissan's best selling Qashqai. Or a GT-flavored Pro_ceed...

Regardless of the new variant to be introduced at Geneva, we will all have an easier time when talking or writing about the Ceed. Finally, after several years of misspelling the name of Kia's vehicles, the South Koreans thought to lend a helping hand and get rid of the apostrophe sign.

Starting with the third generation of the Cee'd, the name will no longer be spelled that, but Ceed. Now they only have to get rid of the underscore in the Pro_ceed's name.

The new car with the new name will enter production in Europe soon, with sales expected to start in the second quarter of the year, first for most of the European countries and later for the Brits driving on the wrong side of the road.
