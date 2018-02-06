PARTISAN MOTORS Urges Musk to Send Its "Stronk" Russian SUV into Space Instead

More on this:

1 Falcon Heavy Official Launch Animation, a Wish Come True for Dreamers

2 Elon Musk's Dummy Makes Tomorrow's Heavy Falcon Launch Seem like Child Play

3 Watch History in the Making: Best Spotting Sites for the Falcon Heavy Launch

4 Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters

5 Elon Musk's Roadster Is All Prepped-Up for Its Mars Voyage