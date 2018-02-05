Watch History in the Making: Best Spotting Sites for the Falcon Heavy Launch

There probably hasn't been a more crucial moment in the history of space exploration since the first Moon mission in 1969, and even though this fails to compare to a human setting foot on another planet (alright, natural satellite) for the first time, it could lead to great things.

5 photos



Seriously, though, it could open a new page in space exploration, an activity that's been largely neglected lately by state agencies due to political turmoil and that dreaded financial recession we're so glad is over. With SpaceX, though, as a private company, it's all down to having the funds to go through with its projects, and so far things have been going well.



So well, in fact, that we're just one day away from the first launch of the Falcon Heavy scheduled for February 6 1:30 pm EST at the Cape Canaveral base in Florida. It's estimated that 100,000 people will turn up to watch the historical moment live, so here are a few tips on how to get the most of it, including



Your best choice is the Playalinda Beach, situated just 3.6 miles from the launch site. They say they plan to remain open, but will close down if the maximum capacity of the parking lot is reached (think about carpooling to reduce the number of cars). Depending on how it goes, you might have to walk up to three miles to get into the best possible position, but at least it'll be a nice walk.



Second, there's the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Center, but unfortunately, the Saturn V Center is sold out. A less favorable site is the Visitor Complex itself, but there you will only see the rocket as it flies away as trees get in the way of the launching pad. However, you'll have to buy tickets first, so don't forget to check availability.



A less official place the Titusville riverfront, with a special mention going to the Max Brewer Bridge. This area, situated at 11.7 miles away from the launch, will only provide vision over the Falcon Heavy going up, preventing any view of the landings. Finally, there's the Port Canaveral which offers a good view of the landings (6.9 miles away) but not so great for the launch (13 miles).



Of course, you can pick up your phone and go wherever you like, pop open a beer and just settle for



The Falcon Heavy is the first reusable rocket that carries the promise of being able to take a manned expedition to Mars and back, and all with considerably lower costs than anything that's been used so far. If that's not something to get excited about, well, that means you haven't watched the original "Total Recall" movie.Seriously, though, it could open a new page in space exploration, an activity that's been largely neglected lately by state agencies due to political turmoil and that dreaded financial recession we're so glad is over. With SpaceX, though, as a private company, it's all down to having the funds to go through with its projects, and so far things have been going well.So well, in fact, that we're just one day away from the first launch of the Falcon Heavy scheduled for February 6 1:30 pm EST at the Cape Canaveral base in Florida. It's estimated that 100,000 people will turn up to watch the historical moment live, so here are a few tips on how to get the most of it, including the best locations Your best choice is the Playalinda Beach, situated just 3.6 miles from the launch site. They say they plan to remain open, but will close down if the maximum capacity of the parking lot is reached (think about carpooling to reduce the number of cars). Depending on how it goes, you might have to walk up to three miles to get into the best possible position, but at least it'll be a nice walk.Second, there's the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Center, but unfortunately, the Saturn V Center is sold out. A less favorable site is the Visitor Complex itself, but there you will only see the rocket as it flies away as trees get in the way of the launching pad. However, you'll have to buy tickets first, so don't forget to check availability.A less official place the Titusville riverfront, with a special mention going to the Max Brewer Bridge. This area, situated at 11.7 miles away from the launch, will only provide vision over the Falcon Heavy going up, preventing any view of the landings. Finally, there's the Port Canaveral which offers a good view of the landings (6.9 miles away) but not so great for the launch (13 miles).Of course, you can pick up your phone and go wherever you like, pop open a beer and just settle for watching the stream without all the hassle.