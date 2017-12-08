Musk’s Shortest Tweet Is Probably His Best Yet

autoevolution
Twitter is famous for only offering its users 140 characters (well, 280 now) at a time to express their opinions, but while that can feel like a limitation in most cases, there are those rare occasions when you could do with a lot fewer than that.
One of Elon Musk’s latest messages was only made up of two words, two letters each. Add the space in between, and you get a total of five characters, meaning the other 135 have gone to waste. Except this very concise tweet from the SpaceX CEO was exactly as long as it needed to.

Musk has made it no secret that his space company’s plan is to reach Mars in the shortest timeframe possible. In fact, not only has he been open about it, he’s even shown renderings of the colony he envisions on the Red Planet once two-way trips become a common thing.

However, he’s not alone in this ambition, and even though his company is the newcomer, it has made very rapid advances as well as pioneering technologies that should cut the costs significantly, making the competition seem unnecessarily expensive.

One of the companies SpaceX is in contention with is Boeing, a giant in aeronautics that is also no stranger to space travel. It is currently developing a “next generation rocket” that its CEO says will be the first to carry a human to Mars. The idea was first flaunted in 2016, but Dennis Muilenburg, the CEO of Boeing, reiterated the claim yesterday while talking to CNBC.

Fortune Tech smelled blood, so it decided to tweet Muilenburg’s claim mentioning (though not tagging him) Elon Musk in their message. The tweet eventually reached the SpaceX CEO who delivered a one-liner that shows more confidence than all the chest-pounding in the world: “Do it.”

To be fair, SpaceX does seem to be in a more comfortable position, and assuming next month’s test of the Falcon Big (where they look to recover all three segments of the first stage rocket), Musk’s company could have a significant advantage.

Over on the other side, Boeing has announced the first test flight of its 36-story-tall next-gen rocket for 2019, when it’s due to perform a sling-shot mission around the moon. Muilenberg said the rocket is now in the final assembly stage and should be ready on schedule.
