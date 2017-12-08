Musk’s Shortest Tweet Is Probably His Best Yet

Twitter is famous for only offering its users 140 characters (well, 280 now) at a time to express their opinions, but while that can feel like a limitation in most cases, there are those rare occasions when you could do with a lot fewer than that.

Musk has made it no secret that his space company’s plan is to reach Mars in the shortest timeframe possible. In fact, not only has he been open about it, he’s even shown renderings of the colony he envisions on the Red Planet once two-way trips become a common thing.



However, he’s not alone in this ambition, and even though his company is the newcomer, it has made very rapid advances as well as pioneering technologies that should cut the costs significantly, making the competition seem unnecessarily expensive.



One of the companies SpaceX is in contention with is Boeing, a giant in aeronautics that is also no stranger to space travel. It is currently developing a "next generation rocket" that its CEO says will be the first to carry a human to Mars.







To be fair, SpaceX does seem to be in a more comfortable position, and assuming next month’s test of the Falcon Big (where they look to recover all three segments of the first stage rocket), Musk’s company could have a significant advantage.



