Elon Musk's Dummy Makes Tomorrow's Heavy Falcon Launch Seem like Child Play

In case you haven't figured it out by now, Elon Musk is a big nerd. We're not suggesting he got bullied in high school or anything like that, it's just that the things he does and the things that amuse him seem to point toward this conclusion.

5 photos



And there are countless other examples, from naming his tunnel-digging enterprise the "Boring Company" to the more recent sale of flamethrowers. And if you're still not convinced, just watch one of the events he hosted. You'll notice how he smirks at the things that excite him. He's just an honest guy who can't contain himself, and that's what makes him so likable.



Let's take



Back in December, the SpaceX CEO wrote one of his tweets that had everyone wondering whether he was being serious or not. He posted a picture of his Midnight Cherry Tesla Roadster mounted on some kind of device announcing us it would be departing for outer space on February 6. Musk also gave a few extra details such as the fact David Bowie's "Space Oddity" would be blasting out of its speakers.



The thing about that piece of information is that it's completely pointless: the noise of the rocket engines would hide anything coming out of the Roadster's measle sound system, and once the EV exited the atmosphere, the void would prevent sound from traveling altogether. So why tell everyone that? Just because he thinks it's cool.



Now, with one day left until ignition, Musk published another picture of his Roadster, only this time it features a human figure as well. Dressed up SpaceX's sexy space suit, we can't know whether it's an actual person or just a dummy that will accompany the car throughout its journey. We tend to think it's the latter, and we're pretty sure Musk refers to it as "Starman" (though that's just a guess).



This man is dealing with millions of dollars and is under tremendous amounts of stress (as he himself admitted to during the As a grown man, he decided that the letters assigned to the first three Tesla models would spell SEX when put together, only he was forced to change the E into a 3 due to copyright issues with Ford. Sure, you could say that the X stands for all-wheel-drive, the S for "sedan", and the 3 was the brand's third model, but you know that's not the case.And there are countless other examples, from naming his tunnel-digging enterprise the "Boring Company" to the more recent sale of flamethrowers. And if you're still not convinced, just watch one of the events he hosted. You'll notice how he smirks at the things that excite him. He's just an honest guy who can't contain himself, and that's what makes him so likable.Let's take tomorrow's event . If successful, it could launch a new era in space transport and exploration, so what does Elon Musk do? Well, he carries over from where he started a few weeks ago when he announced the payload of Falcon Heavy's first flight.Back in December, the SpaceX CEO wrote one of his tweets that had everyone wondering whether he was being serious or not. He posted a picture of his Midnight Cherry Tesla Roadster mounted on some kind of device announcing us it would be departing for outer space on February 6. Musk also gave a few extra details such as the fact David Bowie's "Space Oddity" would be blasting out of its speakers.The thing about that piece of information is that it's completely pointless: the noise of the rocket engines would hide anything coming out of the Roadster's measle sound system, and once the EV exited the atmosphere, the void would prevent sound from traveling altogether. So why tell everyone that? Just because he thinks it's cool.Now, with one day left until ignition, Musk published another picture of his Roadster, only this time it features a human figure as well. Dressed up SpaceX's sexy space suit, we can't know whether it's an actual person or just a dummy that will accompany the car throughout its journey. We tend to think it's the latter, and we're pretty sure Musk refers to it as "Starman" (though that's just a guess).This man is dealing with millions of dollars and is under tremendous amounts of stress (as he himself admitted to during the Model 3 production issues late last year), and yet he still finds the resources for completely useless stunts like this one. He's either mad or a genius. Or possibly both.