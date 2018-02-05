autoevolution
 

Elon Musk's Dummy Makes Tomorrow's Heavy Falcon Launch Seem like Child Play

5 Feb 2018, 15:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In case you haven't figured it out by now, Elon Musk is a big nerd. We're not suggesting he got bullied in high school or anything like that, it's just that the things he does and the things that amuse him seem to point toward this conclusion.
5 photos
Falcon HeavyFalcon HeavyFalcon HeavyFalcon Heavy
As a grown man, he decided that the letters assigned to the first three Tesla models would spell SEX when put together, only he was forced to change the E into a 3 due to copyright issues with Ford. Sure, you could say that the X stands for all-wheel-drive, the S for "sedan", and the 3 was the brand's third model, but you know that's not the case.

And there are countless other examples, from naming his tunnel-digging enterprise the "Boring Company" to the more recent sale of flamethrowers. And if you're still not convinced, just watch one of the events he hosted. You'll notice how he smirks at the things that excite him. He's just an honest guy who can't contain himself, and that's what makes him so likable.

Let's take tomorrow's event. If successful, it could launch a new era in space transport and exploration, so what does Elon Musk do? Well, he carries over from where he started a few weeks ago when he announced the payload of Falcon Heavy's first flight.

Back in December, the SpaceX CEO wrote one of his tweets that had everyone wondering whether he was being serious or not. He posted a picture of his Midnight Cherry Tesla Roadster mounted on some kind of device announcing us it would be departing for outer space on February 6. Musk also gave a few extra details such as the fact David Bowie's "Space Oddity" would be blasting out of its speakers.

The thing about that piece of information is that it's completely pointless: the noise of the rocket engines would hide anything coming out of the Roadster's measle sound system, and once the EV exited the atmosphere, the void would prevent sound from traveling altogether. So why tell everyone that? Just because he thinks it's cool.

Now, with one day left until ignition, Musk published another picture of his Roadster, only this time it features a human figure as well. Dressed up SpaceX's sexy space suit, we can't know whether it's an actual person or just a dummy that will accompany the car throughout its journey. We tend to think it's the latter, and we're pretty sure Musk refers to it as "Starman" (though that's just a guess).

This man is dealing with millions of dollars and is under tremendous amounts of stress (as he himself admitted to during the Model 3 production issues late last year), and yet he still finds the resources for completely useless stunts like this one. He's either mad or a genius. Or possibly both.
spacex spacex heavy falcon heavy falcon Elon Musk tesla roadster
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Latest car models:
FORD Ka+ ActiveFORD Ka+ Active SmallFORD Ka+FORD Ka+ SmallFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVZENVO TS1ZENVO TS1 ExoticZENVO ST1ZENVO ST1 ExoticAll car models  