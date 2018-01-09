autoevolution
 

2018 Kia Cee’d Spied In Germany Posing as Station Wagon

9 Jan 2018, 10:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
SW is the name Kia uses for the longroof body style of the Cee’d, and as expected, the third-generation of the compact-sized model will carry on the legacy. Spied for the first time ever wrapped in camouflage at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center in Russelsheim, the Sportswagon is longer, wider, and better-looking than the Cee’d SW available today.
5 photos
2018 Kia Cee'd SW2018 Kia Cee'd SW2018 Kia Cee'd SW2018 Kia Cee'd SW
Equipped with five-spoke alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights integrated into the headlights, and a shark fin-like antenna, the 2018 Kia Cee’d SW is fit for the family haul. In addition to the adequately large rear doors, the rear passengers are also treated to large three-quarter windows.

The flat roofline and generous rear overhang are indicators the trunk is massive for a car in this segment, though it remains to be seen how massive. Being related to the Hyundai i30, we can use the CW for reference: 602 liters as standard and 1,650 liters with the rear seats folded.

While on the subject of i30 CW, color us impressed if the Cee’d SW will differ too much from the Hyundai-branded counterpart as far as engine and transmission options are concerned. To this effect, the entry-level choice in Europe will be the 1.0-liter T-GDI three-cylinder turbo with 120 horsepower. Higher up the spectrum, the 1.4 T-GDI four-cylinder turbo will up the ante to 140 horsepower, be it the manual or seven-speed DCT.

The all-new platform, which uses more than 50 percent Advanced High-Strength Steel, is also fit for the 1.6 CRDi turbo diesel, which is rated at 110 and 136 horsepower and can also be paired to the dual-clutch automatic transmission. All in all, all three are sensible engine options for rational people in the market for a car that’s focused on value for money.

While the Cee’d hatchback is sure to show itself at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, it remains to be seen if the Sportswagon will debut at the same venue or later in the year. Given time, a crossover-styled variant and a shooting brake will be added to the Cee’d lineup.
2018 Kia Ceed SW spyshots Kia Ceed SW station wagon Kia Ceed Europe Kia
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
KIA models:
KIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactAll KIA models  