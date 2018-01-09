2018 Kia Cee’d Spied In Germany Posing as Station Wagon

SW is the name Kia uses for the longroof body style of the Cee’d
, and as expected, the third-generation of the compact-sized model will carry on the legacy. Spied for the first time ever wrapped in camouflage at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center in Russelsheim, the Sportswagon is longer, wider, and better-looking than the Cee’d SW available today.
5 photos
Equipped with five-spoke alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights integrated into the headlights, and a shark fin-like antenna, the 2018 Kia Cee’d SW is fit for the family haul. In addition to the adequately large rear doors, the rear passengers are also treated to large three-quarter windows.
The flat roofline and generous rear overhang are indicators the trunk is massive for a car in this segment, though it remains to be seen how massive. Being related to the Hyundai i30, we can use the CW for reference: 602 liters as standard and 1,650 liters with the rear seats folded.
While on the subject of i30 CW
, color us impressed if the Cee’d SW will differ too much from the Hyundai-branded counterpart as far as engine and transmission options are concerned. To this effect, the entry-level choice in Europe will be the 1.0-liter T-GDI three-cylinder turbo with 120 horsepower. Higher up the spectrum, the 1.4 T-GDI four-cylinder turbo will up the ante to 140 horsepower, be it the manual or seven-speed DCT.
The all-new platform, which uses more than 50 percent Advanced High-Strength Steel, is also fit for the 1.6 CRDi
turbo diesel, which is rated at 110 and 136 horsepower and can also be paired to the dual-clutch automatic transmission
. All in all, all three are sensible engine options for rational people in the market for a car that’s focused on value for money.
While the Cee’d hatchback
is sure to show itself at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, it remains to be seen if the Sportswagon will debut at the same venue or later in the year. Given time, a crossover-styled variant and a shooting brake will be added to the Cee’d lineup.