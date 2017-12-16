autoevolution
 

Kia Niro Hybrid Makes Awful Noise While Creeping Forward in Review

16 Dec 2017, 15:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Tired of hearing only good things about new cars? So are we. Sure, they are getting better every year, but every model has its weird quirks that you're going to have to live with. Wouldn't it be better to know about them before you buy?
15 photos
2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.S. model)
Automatic gearboxes are so much more comfortable if you're stuck in traffic. The problem is that some of them aren't much good when it comes to crawling.

Here we have a review of the Kia Niro from Mat Watson. It arrives a little later than most, but we get the dirt we were looking for. If you want to slowly want to creep forward through traffic, the Niro makes a weird nose. It's obviously coming from the combination of regenerative and conventional braking.

You could say that crawling forward is not the way to drive a hybrid. But the reality is if you don't move with the traffic, somebody might cut you off, probably a taxi driver who's in a hurry.

That's not to say we don't like the Niro. It's an honest car that looks like a crossover but admits it's front-wheel-drive. The design isn't too overdone, like in the case of its main rival, the Toyota C-HR. All the controls are logically laid out and simple to use. There's a button for everything you might need, so this is clearly the work of some sober German engineers.

Mat says it handles a little bit better than a Toyota Prius. And because it uses an automatic gearbox instead of a CVT, the shifts feel natural. The trade-off is that the economy is not as good as that you'd get in the Japanese hybrid.

Plenty of other niggles are mentioned in this review, such as the parking sensors looking like zits, the old-fashioned foot-operated parking brake or the lack of a spare wheel. See if you can live with that stuff.

Kia Niro Kia Niro Hybrid
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
KIA models:
KIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactAll KIA models  