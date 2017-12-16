autoevolution
 

Regular Audi Q7 Gets the SQ7's Active Exhaust System, Sounds the Same

Demand for active sound systems is growing by the day. They look like metal slugs glued to the exhaust and can make any diesel car sound more like a HEMI V8.
Obviously, you're not going to put that on Renault Clio because it would cost too much money. But we have seen SEAT Leon hatchbacks or older model BMW 530d sedans being retrofitted.

In this video, a German company by the name of Cete Automotive GmbH orders the mufflers from the SQ7, which have a couple of those bellows, and fits them to a regular Q7. We don't even have to check what engine it comes with, because 99% of Q7 in Germany have the 3.0 TDI with either 218 or 272 HP.

Diesel engines make a rattly sound. There are a couple of them that sound ok, but the 3.0 TDI isn't among them. Copious amounts of soundproofing are used to ensure the Q7 preserves its luxury status. So you probably can't hear the active exhaust without opening the windows.

Installing the active sound exhaust isn't a straightforward job. Because the SQ7 uses a bigger downpipe, they had to make an adaptor. Also, the car's computer had to be re-configured to ensure that the "speakers" in the exhaust turn on in sport or individual driving modes.

We don't know what these mods cost, but the muffler alone is probably worth €3,000, on top of which you add the labour. Remember, you are taking parts from a €92,000 SUV and putting them on a €60,000 one.

So how does it work? Well, the speaker is linked to the engine and reads its data. This way, the revs are in sync. The system is made of a carbon membrane and a stainless outer shell that's weather-resistant. It's also possible to install it in another place, such as the wheel well of some large SUVs or in the place of the spare tire.

