2019 Focus Wagon Trolls by Going to McDrive in Full Camouflage

Going to McDonald's in unusual cars is a common way to get the Internet's attention. However, it's one thing to order a burger and fries in a Rolls-Royce and quite another to use a 2019 Ford Focus Touring / Wagon, which is about a year away from being released.

We've griped about how the LED headlights are going to look like a Volvo, and the grille looks like a mix between a Hyundai and an Aston. But at the end of the day, if you're going to steal, steal from the best.



This particular prototype looks a little bit more "vanilla," suggesting we did indeed witness the Focus ST last time. Without the LED headlights, the visual impact of the car is diminished. However, it's still undeniably big for a compact car.



Besides build quality, the current Focus model's biggest flaw is the lack of space, especially in the trunk department: 476 liters for the wagon, compared to 590 liters for an Octavia.



This 2019 generation is very long, so it won't have any practicality issues. They've even widened the trunk opening and made the load lip very low. But there's a little bit of rake to the roof, so sexiness is still a priority.



For the engines, Ford will rely on the 1.0 and 1.5 EcoBoost, as well as their new diesel cousins, the 1.5 and 2.0



Right now, the unhinged RS hooligan is the only Focus model with AWD . However, the new platform allows for more conventional models. And like the 2018 Fiesta, this compact will have a soft-roading version called Focus Active.



