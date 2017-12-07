autoevolution
2019 Focus Wagon Trolls by Going to McDrive in Full Camouflage

7 Dec 2017
by
Going to McDonald's in unusual cars is a common way to get the Internet's attention. However, it's one thing to order a burger and fries in a Rolls-Royce and quite another to use a 2019 Ford Focus Touring / Wagon, which is about a year away from being released.
We're big fans of wagons here at autoevolution. Volvo V90, CLS Shooting Brake, Octavia RS - you name it, we like it. The next Focus Wagon already looks like a winner, and it hasn't even been released yet.

We've griped about how the LED headlights are going to look like a Volvo, and the grille looks like a mix between a Hyundai and an Aston. But at the end of the day, if you're going to steal, steal from the best.

This particular prototype looks a little bit more "vanilla," suggesting we did indeed witness the Focus ST last time. Without the LED headlights, the visual impact of the car is diminished. However, it's still undeniably big for a compact car.

Besides build quality, the current Focus model's biggest flaw is the lack of space, especially in the trunk department: 476 liters for the wagon, compared to 590 liters for an Octavia.

This 2019 generation is very long, so it won't have any practicality issues. They've even widened the trunk opening and made the load lip very low. But there's a little bit of rake to the roof, so sexiness is still a priority.

For the engines, Ford will rely on the 1.0 and 1.5 EcoBoost, as well as their new diesel cousins, the 1.5 and 2.0 EcoBlue. There's even a rumor about the ST going up to 284 horsepower.

Right now, the unhinged RS hooligan is the only Focus model with AWD. However, the new platform allows for more conventional models. And like the 2018 Fiesta, this compact will have a soft-roading version called Focus Active.

Interior highlights include the more significant 8-inch SYNC 3 system perched on top of the dash and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.
