Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS Are Very Red In Los Angeles

They share the stage with a 911 Targa GTS that's finished in the same shade. The letters G, T, and S have always been associated with the Porsche sweet spot. They never disappoint, which is precisely what the 718 Cayman and Boxster need after their controversial switch to 4-cylinder engines.That's right; the GTS has a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine as well, just like the S model it's derived from. The specs of the American models are 365 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque if you have the manual gearbox or 317 lb-ft with the PDK. You can get to 60 in 3.9 seconds and max it at 180 mph.U.S. deliveries are slated to begin in March and pricing starts at $79,800 for the 718 Cayman GTS and $81,900 for the Boxster version. That might sound like a lot and... it is. But if you option a Cayman the same way, you'll be spending about $3,000 more.For instance, the GTS is equipped with Porsche Torque Vectoring with a mechanical rear-differential lock, the Chrono Package and Porsche Active Suspension with a 10mm drop in height. It also has a Sport Exhaust System option.The aesthetics are catered to with tinted headlights and taillights, standard black 20-inch wheels, black lower front and rear fascia elements, black exhaust tips and black GTS badging. There's also something called Porsche Track Precision App, which enables the driver to record, display and look at data on their smartphone. You track day geeks!Inside, the topless Boxster GTS, you can see the standard Sport Plus covered in Alcantara, together with the steering wheel, center console armrest, door armrests, and shift gate. Special? Yes, but also very expensive, even before the usual Porsche options.