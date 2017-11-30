autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS Are Very Red In Los Angeles

30 Nov 2017, 20:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The "insatiable" twins we saw a month ago in Sicily are now in Los Angeles. We're talking about the red Porsche 718 Cayman GTS and 718 Boxster GTS.
9 photos
Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS Are Very Red In Los AngelesPorsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS Are Very Red In Los AngelesPorsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS Are Very Red In Los AngelesPorsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS Are Very Red In Los AngelesPorsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS Are Very Red In Los AngelesPorsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS Are Very Red In Los AngelesPorsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS Are Very Red In Los AngelesPorsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS Are Very Red In Los Angeles
They share the stage with a 911 Targa GTS that's finished in the same shade. The letters G, T, and S have always been associated with the Porsche sweet spot. They never disappoint, which is precisely what the 718 Cayman and Boxster need after their controversial switch to 4-cylinder engines.

That's right; the GTS has a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine as well, just like the S model it's derived from. The specs of the American models are 365 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque if you have the manual gearbox or 317 lb-ft with the PDK. You can get to 60 in 3.9 seconds and max it at 180 mph.

U.S. deliveries are slated to begin in March and pricing starts at $79,800 for the 718 Cayman GTS and $81,900 for the Boxster version. That might sound like a lot and... it is. But if you option a Cayman the same way, you'll be spending about $3,000 more.

For instance, the GTS is equipped with Porsche Torque Vectoring with a mechanical rear-differential lock, the Chrono Package and Porsche Active Suspension with a 10mm drop in height. It also has a Sport Exhaust System option.

The aesthetics are catered to with tinted headlights and taillights, standard black 20-inch wheels, black lower front and rear fascia elements, black exhaust tips and black GTS badging. There's also something called Porsche Track Precision App, which enables the driver to record, display and look at data on their smartphone. You track day geeks!

Inside, the topless Boxster GTS, you can see the standard Sport Plus covered in Alcantara, together with the steering wheel, center console armrest, door armrests, and shift gate. Special? Yes, but also very expensive, even before the usual Porsche options.

porsche 718 cayman gts porsche 718 Boxster gts GTS 2017 LA Auto Show
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  