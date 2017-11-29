2019 Hyundai Veloster Preview: 1.4- And 1.6-liter Engines, HUD Confirmed

As you already know, Hyundai dropped the three-door body style for the i30
with the third-generation model. This is where the Veloster steps in, boasting not three, but four doors: the hatchback, the driver’s, front passenger’s and passenger side rear door. The asymmetrical design replicates that of the original Veloster, though the newcomer is roomier than the forerunner.
Another design element shared with the preceding model is the center-mounted exhaust system, working together with the rear diffuser to create the sporting image Hyundai tries to sell with the Veloster
. The South Korean automaker headquartered in Seoul says the driver’s seat is positioned lower than before, the cabin now featuring a head-up display.
Two models will be offered in Hyundai’s domestic market at launch, namely the 1.4-liter Kappa and 1.6-liter Gamma. Both engines feature four cylinders and turbocharging technology, and both are connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The range-topping 1.6-liter Gamma is also available with a manual box for those who prefer the three-pedal setup.
Performance figures haven’t been published, but Hyundai confirmed the 1.6 turbocharged inline-four delivers maximum torque at 1,500 rpm. The sportier engine further features an overboost function that increases torque between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. Both models feature multi-link suspension at the rear, though the best-handling Veloster will come in the form of the N-branded performance version
that’s scheduled to arrive later in 2018.
The turbo boost pressure gauge is complemented by three driving modes, with Sport making the best of the Active Sound Design system. In the sportiest driving mode of them all, the intake and exhaust sounds are enhanced by means that Hyundai
didn’t detail. In all likelihood, the system virtualizes slightly more aggressive sounds through the speakers.
Production will kick off in the first half of 2018 at the Ulsan plant in South Korea. The first U.S.-spec examples of the Veloster are expected to arrive in the fall for the 2019 model year, and pricing should surpass that of the Elantra GT ($19,350) and current-generation Veloster ($18,100).