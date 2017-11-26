2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Masterfully Rendered By Brenthon Design

Available in five- and seven-seat configurations, the third-generation Santa Fe
has been with us since 2012. That makes it five years old going on six, which is a lot of time in Hyundai years. 2018 will see the fourth generation go official in South Korea and other select markets, with the global rollout set to be completed during the MY 2019.
Camouflaged prototypes with production-ready body panels speak volumes about how much prettier the Santa Fe will get, but Brenthon Desig
n went one step further by rendering the newcomer into reality. Considering the Incheon-based company receives detailed documents of future models from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis before launch, it wouldn’t come as a surprise for the Santa Fe to look similar to the pixel work.
One way the all-new Santa Fe
will differ from the current model is the side mirrors, which are positioned on the doors instead of the base of the A-pillars. Then there’s the split-headlight design, with DRLs sitting at the top and the projectors below. The interior is another area where Hyundai is expected to work its magic on the Santa Fe, passenger space included.
On the subject of powertrain options, it’s anybody’s guess what Hyundai has in the pipeline for the mid-size SUV
. The most likely outcome is for Hyundai to soldier on with the I4 and V6 engines in the current-generation Santa Fe. An eight-speed transmission
developed for front- and all-wheel-drive applications is a given, though not much is known about the Santa Fe going green.
Hyundai announced that the product lineup in the U.S. would welcome eight SUVs by 2020, the first two of the lot coming in the form of the Kona and Kona Electric. If one of those eight is a Santa Fe Hybrid or Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid, that would help Hyundai
improve its presence in this segment.