2019 Hyundai Veloster N Rendering Has the Hot Stuff

15 Nov 2017, 21:52 UTC ·
by
I don't know if you're aware of this, but the i30 N is already sitting in dealerships across Europe, so there's no more development work to be done. The people who made Hyundai's first truly hot hatchback are probably working on the Veloster N right now, with the oddball coupe likely coming out next year.
To be honest, we weren't that excited until we saw this rendering. After all, Hyundai dropped the ball big time with the first generation. But the Korean company is no one to give up on an idea, no matter how asymmetrical it is.

And while the MINI Clubman now has two doors on either side, the Veloster will still have just one for the driver side. The Koreans will get the last laugh, as the Veloster R will undoubtedly be more powerful and dynamic than any John Cooper Works model.

The rendering made by KKS Studio focuses on the N version and as such includes a sportier bumper, bigger wheels, beefy brakes and a trunk wing which you can just about make out. That thing is going to be as impressive as the one on the Focus RS.

When the Veloster came out, it was primarily aimed at the Scion market in America. However, that brand is now gone, and so is the VW Scirocco in Europe.

We think the chief rival for the Veloster N will be the Civic Si and, to a lesser degree, the Type R. We know that the i30 N undercuts its Japanese rival in price and the same will be true for this asymmetrical coupe.

But beyond the powerful 2-liter engine, this will be a design-led project. Remember, Hyundai doesn't have any other projects where its designers can cut loose. It's going to feel like a more grown-up car though, thanks to a longer wheelbase and adaptive suspension setting. But good luck trying to convince the wife that it's suitable for the whole family!
