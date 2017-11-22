2018 Hyundai Accent Is All About Value-Minded Car Ownership

To the point, the $250 increase compared with the 2017 Accent SE is offset by new standard features, including steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, Bluetooth connectivity, 5.0-inch infotainment system with rearview camera, spare tire and 15-inch steelies. Air conditioning, power windows, 6-way adjustable driver seat, and an updated 1.6-liter engine are also included, which is a huge lot of equipment for the money.
The Gamma four-cylinder features direct-injection technology, producing 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet. The biggest differences, when compared to the old 1.6-liter engine, are the improved powerband and increased low-end torque.
Moving beyond the $15,995 Accent SE with the Shiftronic six-speed automatic transmission, the SEL kicks off at $17,295 and hits the sweetest spot in the lineup thanks to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic headlamps, 7.0-inch infotainment, alloy wheels, dual-charging USB, center console storage box with sliding armrest, auto-up driver’s window and blind spot mirror, and disc brakes on all wheels.
As for the range-topping Accent Limited, $18,895 adds 17-inch alloys, LED taillights and daytime running lights, power sunroof, Blue Link connected services, automatic temperature control, push-button start, heated front seats, chrome trim, as well as leather
on the steering wheel and shift knob.
Adding the $885 freight charge, the cheapest and the most expensive Accent Sedan trims for the 2018 model year come in at $15,880 and $19,780. For a subcompact in this price range, Hyundai
delivered on its promise of affordable motoring.
The plasticky interior could’ve been better, but then again, this is a volume product, not a premium-oriented car like the Genesis range
. And even though the rear suspension is of the torsion-beam type, the subframe is stiffer and the dampers have been moved closer to the wheel for improved handling and ride quality.