autoevolution
 

2018 Hyundai Accent Is All About Value-Minded Car Ownership

22 Nov 2017, 11:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Redesigned from the ground up for the 2018 model year, the Accent is the cheapest Hyundai sedan in the United States, followed by the $16,950 Elantra. Scheduled to go on sale in the following weeks, the A-to-B runabout retails at $14,995 for the SE with the six-speed stick shift.
21 photos
2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan
To the point, the $250 increase compared with the 2017 Accent SE is offset by new standard features, including steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, Bluetooth connectivity, 5.0-inch infotainment system with rearview camera, spare tire and 15-inch steelies. Air conditioning, power windows, 6-way adjustable driver seat, and an updated 1.6-liter engine are also included, which is a huge lot of equipment for the money.

The Gamma four-cylinder features direct-injection technology, producing 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet. The biggest differences, when compared to the old 1.6-liter engine, are the improved powerband and increased low-end torque.

Moving beyond the $15,995 Accent SE with the Shiftronic six-speed automatic transmission, the SEL kicks off at $17,295 and hits the sweetest spot in the lineup thanks to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic headlamps, 7.0-inch infotainment, alloy wheels, dual-charging USB, center console storage box with sliding armrest, auto-up driver’s window and blind spot mirror, and disc brakes on all wheels.

As for the range-topping Accent Limited, $18,895 adds 17-inch alloys, LED taillights and daytime running lights, power sunroof, Blue Link connected services, automatic temperature control, push-button start, heated front seats, chrome trim, as well as leather on the steering wheel and shift knob.

Adding the $885 freight charge, the cheapest and the most expensive Accent Sedan trims for the 2018 model year come in at $15,880 and $19,780. For a subcompact in this price range, Hyundai delivered on its promise of affordable motoring.

The plasticky interior could’ve been better, but then again, this is a volume product, not a premium-oriented car like the Genesis range. And even though the rear suspension is of the torsion-beam type, the subframe is stiffer and the dampers have been moved closer to the wheel for improved handling and ride quality.
2018 Hyundai Accent price hyundai accent sedan Hyundai US
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI AccentHYUNDAI Accent CompactHYUNDAI i10HYUNDAI i10 MiniHYUNDAI Santa Fe SportHYUNDAI Santa Fe Sport Medium SUVHYUNDAI Santa FeHYUNDAI Santa Fe Medium SUVHYUNDAI i30 NHYUNDAI i30 N CompactAll HYUNDAI models  