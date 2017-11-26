autoevolution
 

2018 Dacia Duster Detailed in New Photos and Videos

26 Nov 2017
Renault has just released a massive photo gallery for the all-new Duster crossover. And we're talking really big, enough to keep you occupied for a while. Also, video footage is available from a shoot in Greece.
You've got the 2018 Duster in the middle of a desert, with the sunset in the background, by the sea and at the bottom of a marble quarry. Basically, it's every place you'd imagine taking your new crossover if you weren't busy shopping for diapers, getting to work every day and being stuck in traffic.

Buying a crossover has become a rugged lifestyle statement, and the 2018 Duster is all about that. However, it's still a car you buy with your head. That's why the details are important here. For example, the Dacia model comes with the new key card design we've seen in the Renault lineup.

Some models have tinted taillights, and the black armor cladding takes things to the next level. But our favorite design element is the whole dashboard area with the temperature controls having screens in the middle. There's something similar on the Suzuki Swift, but it still looks kinda cool.

The whole cabin has an upmarket feel to it. Well, it's no Porsche, but the improvement over the previous generation can be both seen and felt. The vents seem to float over a MediaNav infotainment screen with better graphics. Fake leather is fake, but at least you can have some now.

In Europe, Dacia will offer a choice of two gasoline engines, namely the 115 HP 1.6-liter and 125 HP 1.2-liter, the latter being turbocharger. There's also a choice of two 1.5 dCi diesel units, basically the same ones you could buy on the previous model. Of course, the Duster continues to have its EDC twin-clutch automatic option, which we expect many more people will want.

