autoevolution
 

Toyota C-HR Races Jeep Renegade, But Does Anybody Care Which Is Faster?

22 Nov 2017, 15:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Crossovers are nothing more than glorified smaller minivans, For most situations, you'd be better off with a hatchback - fuel economy, cornering, and acceleration. The Toyota C-HR and Jeep Renegade are the same.
3 photos
Toyota C-HR Races Jeep Renegade, But Does Anybody Care Which Is Faster?Toyota C-HR Races Jeep Renegade, But Does Anybody Care Which Is Faster?
Jeep doesn't make a hatchback, so it's not like you have an alternative. But Fiat does, and nobody buys those in the States. The Toyota C-HR doesn't ride that high and is pretty efficient. So we're not sure if we'd have the Scion iM instead.

Anyway, remember how all those Regular Car Reviews videos made fun of older cars that felt gutless despite having 2.4-liter engines? Well, they're still making those.

Under the hood of the Jeep Renegade is a similar 180-hp 4-banger that you might also find in the Dodge Dart. It sends power to the AWD system through a 9-speed automatic gearbox that has been plagued with problems.

Toyota, meanwhile, chose to install a 144-hp 2.0-liter in the American version of the C-HR. And you know how they like to put CVTs in everything!

This low-key drag race admits that nobody wants to know which of these two crossovers is the fastest. You buy these for the styling, and nobody expects them to be fast. But it's fun to see the sporty-looking Toyota try to beat the boxy Jeep and fail miserably.

Speaking of which, what model do you think is the most popular? The Renegade sold 7,88 units in October and 40,111 for the year to date (a massive 62% decline). The C-HR, meanwhile, managed 3,638 units last month and has only been available since April. So it seems that buyers prefer the rugged fashion statement made by the Jeep, which is one of the few models in this segment with any off-road capabilities.

For a while there, it was looking like they might make a more powerful 300-hp model with the FCA 2-liter "Hurricane" turbo, but we're not holding our breath.

toyota c-hr Toyota Jeep Renegade Jeep
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
JEEP models:
JEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVJEEP Grand Cherokee SRTJEEP Grand Cherokee SRT Large SUVAll JEEP models  