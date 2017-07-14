Spyshots: 2018 Kia Cee’d Caught Testing In Sunny Spain, Interior Design Revealed

Caught hot weather testing by the Spanish carparazzi, the pre-production prototype in the following gallery is garnished with redesigned headlights and daytime running lights, as well as a honeycomb mesh-like front grille.
From the side profile, it’s easy to notice that the doors are more generous in size than the model the 2018 Cee’d replaces. A lengthened wheelbase, meanwhile, will ensure superior legroom for the rear passenger. What’s more, the tall roofline translates to proper headroom even for 6-footers.
From the rear, the third-generation Cee’d reveals and independent rear suspension setup that’s probably borrowed from platform brother i30. From this perspective, it’s also fairly obvious the redesigned Cee’d
features a more hunkered-down stance than the second-generation model.
Based on the choice of alloy wheels and the single-exit exhaust that sticks out from underneath the right-hand side of the rear bumper, the pre-production prototype at the center of this story is equipped with one of the lesser engines of the range.
The South Korean automaker is expected to offer pretty much the same plants available for the i30, ranging from a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo to a torquey yet frugal 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel. A 2.0-liter turbo four-banger with the exact same specs as in the case of the i30 N isn’t on the cards, but then again, never say never.
At least two body styles are in the pipeline: five-door hatchback and a station wagon take on the compact model. By comparison, the peeps over at Hyundai
also pride themselves on the elegant yet sporty i30 Fastback. Furthermore, it is highly likely for Kia
to abandon the three-door body style altogether.
When it comes to the design of the cabin, potential customers will be pleasantly surprised by the more minimalist layout of the dashboard and the next-generation, touchscreen-based infotainment system. The only spy photo of the interior further reveals an e-brake and an Auto Hold feature.