2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Spied Lapping Damp Nurburgring

On a damp, cold morning, the BMW 8 Series Cabriolet prototype was filmed testing at the Nurburgring track. It's all standard stuff for any of the Bavarian automaker's new cars. But this could become their more expensive series product ever.

5 photos



The Germans have already dropped a scorchingly hot concept car a few months ago, as well as showing their



So we can say with 90% certainty that there will be an M8 Cabriolet, packing around 600 horsepower and a standard AWD system. But this isn't it; we're more likely looking at something like an 840i with BMW's traditional 3-liter inline-6 engine.



Trademarks have been filed for all kinds of different models, including a suggested 830d with a single-turbo diesel-6. But not all of them will be available at launch.



We're not quite sure why part of the 8 Series' rear glass is camouflaged, though some people have suggested the folding fabric roof is just a dummy and that the production car will have a sleek metal cover, just like the 4 Series. But that doesn't really make sense since even the S-Class can get away with pitching a tent.



Production of the 8 Series model range will take place at BMW’s main factory in Dingolfing, Germany. The official reveal is scheduled to happen in 2018, most likely around this time.



The 8er will be based on the same platform as the 7 Series flagship sedan. Its most high-end version is expected to be equipped with the 610-hp, 6.6-liter V-12 engine that debuted this year in the M760Li.



The name change is designed to move the coupe and cabrio into Mercedes territory and make BMW more money in the process. While a current 6 Series model can be had for $82,395, an S-Class Coupe starts at $123,675 in the U.S., while the convertibles can fetch up to $248,825 due to the recently launched



