2019 Ford Focus Sedan Prototype Spied High-Altitude Testing

7 Jul 2017, 10:43 UTC ·
by
The third-generation Focus has been around for quite some time now. In fact, the first production-spec example rolled off the assembly line at the end of 2010. Hence, it’s high time for the Focus Mk4 to step into the light.
Prototypes of the five-door hatchback have been spotted time and time again, but on this occasion, the carparazzi took to the Alps to catch the first glimpse of the four-door sedan model. Accompanied by a convoy of BMWs, the Focus Sedan in the adjacent gallery is equipped with production-ready headlights and taillights. The camouflage, thankfully, is revealing enough to get an idea of the size of the doors and the slightly longer wheelbase.

It’s fairly easy to notice that the trunk opening is wide and high enough even for bulky items such as an XXL-sized trolley, which is a nice touch for the practicality-minded customer. Just like the Focus Sedan you can buy in this day and age from any U.S.-based Ford dealer, there’s a single exhaust tip exiting from underneath the bumper on the right-hand side of the vehicle.

While the hatchback will be manufactured at the American automaker’s Saarlouis Body And Assembly Plant in Germany, the sedan body style has been confirmed to enter production “in China from the second half of 2019.” That’s right, boys and girls! Ford is pulling off a Buick Envision on us, for the latter is also made in China and imported into the United States of America.

It’s not known if the fourth-generation Focus will arrive on these shores for the 2019 or 2020 model year, but when all is said and done, the new kid on the block is better in every way compared to the Focus it replaces. Even the design of the interior is a clear step up from what we’re accustomed, thanks in part to a less cluttered dashboard layout and better ergonomics.
